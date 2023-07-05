William J. Geddes, 69, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Monday, July 3, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Elise (Blais) Geddes.
Born in Providence, a son of the late William J. and Winifred L. (Allan) Geddes, he had lived in Cumberland all of his life.
The owner of Geddes Builders of Cumberland for over 40 years until his retirement, Bill was a contractor and developer who took much pride in every project he completed. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Builders Association for over 35 years.
An avid fisherman who was happiest on his boat, Bill’s most treasured moments were spent on the waters of Jamestown, making enduring memories with his family. Bill’s other passion was coaching youth baseball, especially for his children’s teams, and they valued everything he taught them.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two children, William J. Geddes of Cumberland and Rebecca Geddes and her fiancé, Aidan Hone, of New York City, N.Y.; one sister, Sharon Charron of Richmond, R.I.; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours Saturday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Geddes’ memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, RI Chapter, P. O. 114908, North Providence, RI 02911, (apdari@apdaparkinson.org) would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
