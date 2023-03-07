William J. Higginson Sr., of Narragansett, formerly of Lincoln, went home to glory on March 1 leaving his devoted wife and partner of over 70 years, Jessie (Wyllie) Higginson.
Born and raised in Lincoln, he was the son of the late Edwin and Mabel (Dale) Higginson. He graduated from Pawtucket East High School, and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Rhode Island College.
Bill was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army and Air Force as a sergeant in the motor pool. After discharge, he continued his passion for cars and engines and helping others learn about automobiles. He dedicated over 30 years teaching, as well as serving as department chair of the Industrial Arts program at Ponagansett High School. After retirement, he continued his love of teaching as the educational director for W. J. Connell Co. He also enjoyed many days working with his son restoring Corvettes.
Fondly known as “Big Bill,” his love of fishing was known far and wide. He was never happier than when he was on his boat with a fishing rod in his hand, hoping to land the biggest fluke or striper of the day. He was kind, loving and generous, and a true friend to all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Besides his wife, Big Bill is survived by his beloved children, daughter Cyndi Fuchs and her husband, Michael, and son William “Bill” Higginson and his wife, Ramona. He also leaves three granddaughters, Morgan O’Connell (husband Dan), Lindsey Machado (husband Kenny), and Hanna Fuchs (fiancé Christian Weinrick). He was the proud Great Grampy of Sheamus, Katherine, Claire and Elizabeth O’Connell, and Hayden Machado. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Glen Field, and her husband, Alton Sr.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m., at Avery-Storti Funeral home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. Burial is at 12:30 p.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in his memory, or a random act of kindness would be appreciated. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
