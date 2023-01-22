William J. Meehan, 72, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home. He was the husband of the late Jo-Ann M. (Kwiatkowski) Meehan.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Elmer and Winifred (Risser) Meehan. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mr. Meehan served the Rhode Island National Guard from 1970 to 1976.
Following his service, he attended and graduated from Salve Regina University in 1977 with a degree in law enforcement.
He was a Cumberland police officer for over 25 years. Serving the town staring in 1974, he made many friends, and those who had the pleasure of working with him recall him as a fantastic officer and an excellent storyteller. He attained the rank of lieutenant during his time on the force and retired in 1999. Following his retirement from the Cumberland Police, Mr. Meehan worked as a guard for the U.S. Marshalls from 2001 to 2004.
Billy, as he was affectionately known, had an engaging personality and would make a friend anywhere and everywhere he went. He was a dedicated and passionate New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan, enjoyed traveling, golfing, as well as an occasional vodka and tonic. Those who love him will remember his ability to tell a story and the love he shared for his family.
He leaves his loving daughter, Deanna M. Nazar, and her husband, Adam, of Cumberland; two cherished grandsons, Matthew and Rylan; his sister, Virginia "Ginger" Lavache and her husband, Steve, of Cumberland; his brother, Robert Meehan, of Merideth, N.H.; as well as four nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Billy's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m., and continue on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
