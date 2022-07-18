William J. Rose Sr., 71, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Marshall) Rose. Mr. and Mrs. Rose had been married almost 52 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Alfred F. Rose, Sr. and the late Catherine (Larkin) Rose, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 38 years.
Mr. Rose was a manager for the former Almacs Stores for 26 years, and later was a manager for Shaw’s Markets for 20 years before retiring in 2013.
He was a former member of the Studebaker Club.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving children, Carrie Roy (Michael), of Lincoln, and William J. Rose Jr. of East Providence; his sister, Colleen Rose, of Scituate, his three brothers, Alfred F. “Butch” Rose, Jr. of North Carolina, Daniel Rose of Georgia and Timothy Rose of Narragansett; his beloved eight grandchildren; his beloved dog, Axel Rose; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, Thursday, July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. His burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Rose’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 (ADANewEngland@diabetes.org), would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
