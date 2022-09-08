William L. McPheeters, 87, of Cumberland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Marilyn E. (Comte) McPheeters.
Born in Teaneck, N.J., he was the son of the late LeRoy and Mary (Burgess) McPheeters. He resided in Cumberland for the past 50 years, previously residing in Bergen County, N.J.
Mr. McPheeters was employed as the director of administrative services for ITT Grinnell and Textron during his working career, retiring in 1993.
Bill, as he was affectionately known, was an avid golfer. He was the 1986 Senior Club Champion at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln. He enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially cruising. But most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He wanted his neighbors to know that he could not have asked for more wonderful friends during his last seven years.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Lois E. McPheeters and her husband, Raymond Hedenskog; Lori J. McPheeters and her husband, M. Scott Lafountain; Lynn S. McPheeters and her husband, Bruce Anderson; Lance W. McPheeters and his wife, Cherie Swift McPheeters; all of Cumberland; his sister, M. Susan Haase, and her husband, Richard,, of Royal Oak, Michigan; his five grandchildren, Chloe and her husband Zachary, Lucy, Olivia, Sawyer, and Hunter; and one great-grandson, William. He was the brother of the late Lois A. McPheeters.
His funeral and burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or to a charity of your choice.
