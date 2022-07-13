William P. Strain, 86, retired Lincoln Chief of Police and retired lieutenant of the Rhode Island State Police, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Gail (Kelly) Strain.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Patrick and Catherine (Deery) Strain, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 50 years.
Bill was a lieutenant for the Rhode Island State Police before retiring after 22 years of service. He later became the Chief of Police for the town Lincoln, a post he held for 20 years before retiring in 2002.
He was a member of the Sons of the Irish Kings, the New England Police Chiefs Association, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, and the Pawtucket Elks.
He was a member of the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War. He was a former member of Kirkbrae Country Club and Pawtucket Country Club. He was a member of the Wentworth Hills Country Club.
Besides his beloved wife, he leaves his loving children, Keri-Ann S. McLaughlin (Alan), William S. Strain (Tara), Susan S. Guay (Paul), Michael P. Strain, and the late Nancy C. Belisle (David). He is also survived by his beloved 17 grandchildren; and his beloved great-granddaughter.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3655 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. His burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. The family asks that everyone meet at the Church Saturday morning.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, Friday 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill’s memory to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
