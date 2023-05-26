William R. Bishop, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those lives he has touched.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Elmer and Winifred (Hamilton) Bishop. He resided in Attleboro, Mass., for the past five years, previously residing in Pawtucket, where he spent most of his life. He was the beloved husband of Mary A. Bishop (Fontaine) for 58 years. He was the loving father of Judith Ann Ferreira (Steve), Ann-Marie Widmann (David) and Keriann Brown (Danny). He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Bethany Bishop, Michaela Ferreira, Alessandra Davidson (Widmann) and Kurt Widmann and his great-grandchild, Kennedy Spaulding.
He had a long and successful career as a plasterer until his retirement in 2018. Owning his own plastering company for over 40 years. He had a selfless nature, always willing to help anyone in need. He was a man of strong faith and a member of Darlington Congregational Church, Pawtucket. His unwavering belief in God was always a source of comfort and strength to himself and others. He enjoyed bowling, billiards, playing cards, sports betting and of course food.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bill's Memorial Service to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Darlington Congregational Church, 685 Central Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, consider honoring Bill’s memory by making a contribution to the Darlington Congregational Church, 685 Central Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861.
