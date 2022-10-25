William R. Lowe Jr., 75, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
He was the husband of Nancy (LeBrun) Lowe. They have been married for the past 53 years. Born in Needham, Mass., he was the son of the late William R. Lowe Sr., and Elena ( Miele) Lowe. Bill resided in Cumberland for the past 45 years, previously residing in Boston.
He was a member of the Cumberland Beagle Club.
Bill was the director of Internal Audit for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston for 28 years until his retirement in 2007.
Beside his wife he leaves four sons: William R. Lowe III of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, David F. Lowe of Hopkinton, R.I., Gregory J. Lowe of Cumberland, and Kevin M. Lowe and his wife, Nancy, of Lincoln; his sister, Janice Simmons, of Roslindale, Mass; two grandchildren, Addison and Mallory Lowe.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Bill's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Dover, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284.
