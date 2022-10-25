William R. Lowe Jr., 75, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.

He was the husband of Nancy (LeBrun) Lowe. They have been married for the past 53 years. Born in Needham, Mass., he was the son of the late William R. Lowe Sr., and Elena ( Miele) Lowe. Bill resided in Cumberland for the past 45 years, previously residing in Boston.

