William “Red” Schecher, 86, of Karen Ann Drive, formerly of Burlingame Road, Smithfield, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his son’s home.
He was the husband of the late Mary Patricia (Sullivan) Schecher. They had been married for 52 years at the time of her death in 2015.
Born in Down, Kan., he was the son of the late Norbert and Mary Frances (Kelly) Schecher. He moved with his family to the Fox Point neighborhood in Providence in 1941. He attended Cleary School and graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1952.
Red served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division in Ft. Bragg, N.C. He first worked for A.H. Leeming Construction for six years as a painter and paperhanger. He later was employed as a letter carrier for 40 years in the Providence district of the U.S. Postal Service, including 25 years in the Fox Point neighborhood. Upon his retirement, he served as a sexton for St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville for seven years.
He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 15, the Knights of Columbus, Fatima Council #1433, The Ireland 32 Society, The German American Cultural Society, The Fox Point Boys Club Alumni and The Luxemburg American Cultural Society of Wisconsin.
He was a rosary maker and avid gardener, bringing over 300 lbs of vegetables every year to the R.I. Food Bank.
Bill is survived by his sons, Norbert and his wife, Ana, of Smithfield, and James Schecher and his wife, Gina, of Franklin, Mass.; his grandchildren: David, Briana, Vanessa , Cristina and Timothy, and his great-grandchildren Jayden and Juliana. He was the brother of the late Norbert and James Schecher.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at 9 a.m., from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Georgiaville. Burial with Military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917, or St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828, or Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.
