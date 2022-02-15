William T. Landry, 55, of Woonsocket, died Feb. 12, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital.
He was the husband of JoAnn (DuCharme) Landry. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Roland and Therese (Parent) Landry.
Mr. Landry was a 1984 graduate of Woonsocket High School. His passion was cooking, and in 2019, with his sister, Patti, he opened PB & J's Restaurants in Warwick and in November 2021, opened their second PB & J’s location in Cranston, which also included his other sister, Jackie.
Mr. Landry was a tournament bass fisherman and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing cards.
Besides his wife, JoAnn, he leaves their daughter, Rebecca Landry of Woonsocket; two sisters, Patricia Bacon of Cranston, and Jacqueline Paquin of Johnston; and many nieces and nephews.
His visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
