Yvette M. Mueller, age 100, adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on April 12, 2022, at Jeanne Jugan Residence in Pawtucket, R.I., surrounded by her loved ones.
Yvette was the wife of the late Harvey Roberts and the late Frederick Mueller. Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Godfrey and Flora (Brillon) Plante.
She is survived by her daughters Beverly Roberts, Elaine (Roberts) Koback and son-in-law Stephen of Cumberland; her brother Bernard Plante of Lincoln; grandchildren Robert Brant and Kathleen Keating both of Phoenix, Ariz.; great-grandchildren Uriah, Vivienne, Sullivan, Benjamin and Delilah as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Gilbert and Ronald Plante and Claire Davignon.
In her younger years, Yvette was employed by Lorraine Mills where she met and married her husband Harvey of 31 years. They resided in Lincoln and belonged to St. Edward’s Parish in Pawtucket. She also worked in the Central Supply Department at The Miriam Hospital until she retired. She later married Frederick Mueller of Cumberland and they were both communicants of St. Joseph’s Church and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels together.
Yvette volunteered for the American Red Cross for 25 years and in local hospitals as well. She loved to bowl, golf, line dance and travel in and out of the U.S. An avid reader, she was never without a book, magazine or newspaper.
She had recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends as well as the beloved Sisters, staff and residents of Jeanne Jugan.
She had been cared for by the wonderful nursing staff and Little Sisters of the Poor for the past 15 years. Most recently, her life was made more comfortable by the expert care of Hope Health Palliative and Hospice Services.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at the Historic St. Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. Calling hours are 9 to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor at 964 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860, and would be greatly appreciated.
