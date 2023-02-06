Yvonne C. Senecal, 98, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln, R.I.
A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Linda (Brousseau) Senecal. Following the death of her mother, Yvonne was lovingly adopted and raised by her stepmother, the late Kathryn (Mallin) Senecal. She is preceded in death by her beloved brothers Roland and William “Bill” Senecal.
A graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1942, Yvonne worked for the Woonsocket City Hall, Elwinn Shoe Shop, and the former Lippitt Mills.
She was a lifelong member, Eucharistic Minister, and a CCD coordinator at the Sacred Heart Church, Woonsocket.
Her sister, Dolores Martel, will dearly miss her. Yvonne relished her role as godmother and aunt to her 12 nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Her love for her entire family and her treasured fox terriers will be remembered by all.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Her funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Paul’s Church, 28 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass., at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Blackstone.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Yvonne can be made to Abundant Hope, P.O Box 537, Attleboro, MA 02703.
