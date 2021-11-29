Yvonne T. Connor, 85, passed on Nov. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Herbert Connor Sr.
Mrs. Connor was a daughter of the late Felix and Doris (Papineau) Lachance.
Yvonne was active with several senior centers. She loved to play bingo, watch the N.E. Patriots, and spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Girard, her husband, Gary, and Carolyn Pluta, husband, Kevin, all of Cumberland; a son, Herbert Connor Jr., and wife, Mary, of Pascoag; nine grandchildren; a brother, Armand Lachance, of Nevada; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Connor was the sister of the late Helen Reynolds, Donald, and Phillip Lachance.
Services are private. Visit thekeefefuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.