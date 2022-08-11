WOONSOCKET – Pepin Lumber Yard and Country Gift Store, on busy Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket, is celebrating 75 years of quality service and bringing a local feel to the community.
Upon entering the store, four individuals can be seen behind the counter. They all wear collared shirts with the company name on the left side. These siblings have worked at the store since the 1980s. Denise Pepin Levreault steps from behind the counter with a folder as she makes her way from the front part of the store where the gift store is located to the back of the store, where the raw materials are found.
“My parents had five girls and one boy,” said Levreault.
There are two siblings missing, as one has the day off and the other owns a business in Guilford, New Hampshire. Camille W. Pepin steps into a row with a customer as they figure out together which tool the customer is specifically looking for. The other four siblings are Elise Pepin Houle, Louise Pepin Sutherland, Jeanne Pepin Budnick, and Gigi Pepin Lambert.
It all started back on a cow farm in Woonsocket. Levreault’s father, Camille E. Pepin, had just gotten back from serving in World War II. It was 1946 when he and his father, both with the same name just a different middle initial, had decided to go into business with one another as cattle dealers. Part of starting the business had come from “dad’s war money,” according to Jeanne.
The problem was that though they lived on a cow form and wanted to work as cattle dealers, there wasn’t any cattle to be selling. The pair had to make the trip to Canada to buy cattle to resell and ship back to Woonsocket, along with some extra lumber, and they didn’t know whether the lumber would even sell.
“They brought lumber back to sell and from there they moved to this current location,” said Levreault.
It was Aug. 20, 1953. Four of the Pepin children would soon be off to college and on their way to pursuing other interests. But soon after, all four had found themselves making their way back, all working at Pepin’s by the 1980s. On one of the store’s walls sits old photos of the original business next to a picture of Camille Pepin and his World War II veteran hat mounted just under the frame.
In the 1960s and ‘70s, there were a lot more contractors around, according to Levreault. From then on, many individuals were becoming their own self-made contractors. People were building things, including homes, without the help of carpenters.
Pepin’s would later add a country store to keep up with the times. The country store is where their grandfather and grandmother used to originally live, as Pepin’s was only half the size when they first started. Camille H. Pepin died in 1986. They were constantly evolving and changing, said Levreault.
It was only in the late ‘90s when the big box stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot made a name for themselves that business at Pepin Lumber began being impacted.
“But we survived,” said Levreault.
During the pandemic, when small businesses were struggling, Pepin’s was booming. People were bored, and many began building things or making improvements to their home in their free time as a way to keep busy.
“We had a lot of challenges in the last 75 years,” said Levreault. In 2016, Camille E. Pepin died at the age of 91. It was four years later in 2020 that his wife Jeanne would also pass.
The Pepins continue to pride themselves on hard work, changing with the times, a willingness to listen to each other, and a willingness to listen to their customers. They said the most important thing they want to continue is to honor their parents’ legacy for many years to come on Cumberland Hill Road.
