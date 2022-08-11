WOONSOCKET – Pepin Lumber Yard and Country Gift Store, on busy Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket, is celebrating 75 years of quality service and bringing a local feel to the community.

Upon entering the store, four individuals can be seen behind the counter. They all wear collared shirts with the company name on the left side. These siblings have worked at the store since the 1980s. Denise Pepin Levreault steps from behind the counter with a folder as she makes her way from the front part of the store where the gift store is located to the back of the store, where the raw materials are found.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.