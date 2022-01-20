“Pre-COVID.”
We use the term when daily life and nature of events are now different than before the pandemic. We often long for what “used to be,” resign ourselves to some of the changes, and in some cases, celebrate new ways of doing business as a silver lining.
Last week’s resignation of the Rhode Island director of the Department of Health certainly rolled out differently than it would have prior to March 2020.
It was breaking news last Thursday morning when the word came out that Gov. Dan McKee had regretfully accepted Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott’s decision to move on.
Prior to our changed world, it would have been a newspaper page 2 or television B block story at most. The state health director, back in the day, was hardly a household name. And a transition in the department leadership would be appropriately reported as a simple matter of fact.
Not now.
The trauma of the fast-moving COVID onset thrust Dr. Alexander-Scott into the spotlight. Unlike other states where the focus remained primarily on the presentation of the governor, she and former Gov. Gina Raimondo became a female version of Batman and Robin, a tandem standing on stage through our live TV screens every day with information, directions, warnings and demands. In the real-time beginning, it was both urgent care and therapy for the frightened public, taken by surprise by the quick shutdown and cowering in a collective fetal position.
The briefings eventually slowed, to a few days a week, to weekly, and most recently, with McKee, to a couple times per month, still live on the radio, but with the TV soap operas no longer preempted, instead found streaming online.
Still, over this time Dr. Alexander Scott has no doubt made her mark working tirelessly as the face of the state’s public health expertise and become a lightning rod as Rhode Island’s own Dr. Fauci.
She has used some of her electric power to publicly push the current governor with less than subtle jabs over mandatory vaccination and masking policy while he, as his predecessor did as well, has tried to balance those measures against protecting the economy and mental health. McKee has properly steered clear of any public confrontation, content with leaving internal debates on overall COVID strategy behind the scenes.
It’s an election year, and his opponents for governor can’t help themselves, so they key into any of the director’s hints of disagreement and attempt to capitalize on any example of rift, conveniently seeing the dynamic in one-sided fashion, completely avoiding what they know, that if they were in the desired governor’s chair, they too would have a difficult balancing act.
The group running against McKee has collectively used the doctor’s resignation as a chance to question the incumbent’s leadership, while the other key public officials who are not running against McKee have kept the correct focus and deserved high praise focused on Alexander-Scott.
Whether the doctor stepped down over impatience with the governor or just a normal evolution and professional opportunity will likely become clear in the near future.
One way or the other, we know she must be exhausted, deserves a break, and our deepest gratitude.
The general public will predictably conclude that change in leadership is inevitable, and that new management blood will be refreshing.
Whether she retreats to a low-profile project or continues in some new-age, high-profile post-COVID role, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott should leave with overall high marks and a wish for future good luck.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
