A blatant disagreement on crucial COVID policy between Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health and her boss, Gov. Dan McKee, occurred last week right in front of the comatose press and the tuned-in audience.
The Providence Children’s Museum hosted the press event, one of the many on location that the administration has held specifically on the virus, usually with a theme to match the venue. Days earlier, the White House promised mass vaccine distribution, pending final FDA approval, for children ages 5 to 11. The McKee team previewed a likely mid-November roll out of a multi-location strategy to get the shots in the young arms.
The governor started his usual presentation on the improving data. While still a CDC “high transmission” rate lingers over the total virus spread, the test-positive rate hangs at 2 percent statewide, hospitalizations have been steady at just under 100 patients, and fatalities are significantly down. Vaccination rates, he points out, are among the top in the country. And he announced a decision to decommission the Cranston auxiliary hospital.
Then it was Dr. Alexander-Scott’s turn. She was asked, “Where can we put in place vaccine requirements that we know are going to be effective?”
An edited version of her answer:
“I am thrilled to be able to say that we now have 95 percent of health care workers in facilities we license fully vaccinated. That is a clear result of the public health tool of vaccination policy that we put into effect. We have effectively accomplished one aspect of this fourth phase of our vaccination campaign roll-out from a public health perspective. (We the state) use our policies to advance vaccination in deliberate and successful ways. So that’s an important approach we want our employers and businesses to continue to take into consideration, our schools, (and) all of our critical settings employees across the state.”
Translation:
“We mandated health care workers to be vaccinated and it worked. Now it’s time for mandates for business, schools and public employees.”
Gov. McKee later responded with affirmation of the health care employee mandate, but clearly dismissed any notion of school mandates.
And he forecasted a possible end to the Delta-declared state of emergency as soon as next month.
It is likely his only means to slow the doctor down.
Alexander-Scott is given high marks in many quarters for her work. But it has not been perfect. Previous poor execution on urban strategy and nursing homes and recent Delta hospitalization over projections have lowered her batting average.
She has the right and the Hippocratic responsibility to fiercely advocate privately to the governor for health policy she believes in, mandates and all. But when she knows the governor is not on board for reasons of overall economic and quality of life management, to continue a trend of public defiance is irresponsible and poor public service.
The director is a Gina Raimondo appointee and has a term that runs through 2022. Relieving her of her duty would require legislative approval. That is a guaranteed political circus that McKee will understandably avoid at all costs. And she knows it. So, she flexes her muscles.
While the local press drools over this obvious conflict, the governor has little choice but to ride the doctor out. But should he win election in the fall of next year, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, not because of her skill but due to her behavior, will likely not be renewed.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.