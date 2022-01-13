Have you read the revised Rhode Island guidance on COVID school protocols issued for this week? Give it a quick read, then close your eyes and repeat what it says.
Good luck. You may want to keep a copy handy.
The attention to the revised plan has been overshadowed by a press release issued by the state’s largest teacher union, the National Education Association. It called for, starting in the deep freeze of this past Tuesday and lasting at least through next Tuesday, a “statewide distance-learning” strategy.
It’s understandable.
In dozens of districts, teachers are coming and going at a dizzying pace. In the middle of this surge, it’s more going than coming. What has been an “all-hands-on-deck” effort from jump street back in March 2020 has morphed into an even more intense daily question as to “how many hands do we actually have today?”
Then there’s the student attendance. The normal pre-COVID review of the absentee list must bring back nostalgic memories. Now it resembles the famous scene in “Rocky II,” chasing the chicken.
For some time this winter, districts have already been making game day decisions for closures of classrooms, full schools and even short-term total system shutdowns.
RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante Green has been intermittently granting school systems permission on an ad-hoc basis, without the jurisdictional authority to do so. That was scheduled to be addressed this past Tuesday night when the state education board planned to issue a legal blessing for her discretion to waive the distance-learning wand even though, after the disaster of school performance last year, she is gun-shy of the practice.
That is also understandable.
There are districts that have coped well, either because of resources, good planning, or plain luck. The commissioner is hesitant to push statewide the seriously proven weaker online method on those local systems that may never want or need it.
Then there are the many parents, through newly formed associations and on their own, who are saying loudly that they can’t go back to managing work and supervising their children at home.
And that is perfectly understandable.
If all stakeholders keep working in good faith, we will likely be able to avoid a crisis such as in Chicago, where the teacher union refuses to return to the classroom.
More KN95 masks need to be sent to the schools. They’re expensive, especially for many urban families. Same for rapid tests and nursing support so the fledgling “test to stay” programs have a chance. Thankfully, Gov. Dan McKee has transferred Emergency Management Director Mark Pappas to a direct report role on all COVID operations, so there’s a better chance this can get done.
RIDE needs to be trustful of the districts to make good decisions on operating status, with relaxed adherence on what constitutes a true school day.
The teachers need to keep an ongoing “all for one, one for all” admirable philosophy in support of each other and their students, and remember that while this is brutal, they’re not the only profession struggling.
Parents need to make the best contingency plans they can, preparing for their children acquiring the virus and short notice shutdowns.
When you think the going is tough in education, and it is, focus on what’s happening in the hospitals and nursing homes.
Our frontline health care workers, stretched past any reasonable limits for so long now, must look at the complaints about the school system as minor league.
And that is most understandable.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC
(1) comment
It's pretty simple. All school aged children are eligible for the vaccine. Those parents who choose to not have their children vaccinated can deal with the consequences of their actions. Teachers who are unvaccinated should have been given the boot as soon at it was approved by the FDA. Did teachers and families go on vacation during winter break? Did they not consider the fallout of their actions? How about them long lines to get tested for New Years parties rather than just forgoing them all together? But, I guess 3 hours of hot air doesn't write itself.
