After absorbing 3.6 million documents, 20 statements under oath, reviews by six outside experts, and a plethora of public comments, Attorney General Peter Neronha has denied the application by Lifespan and Care New England to merge. The major reason was the reality that the proposed merger would result in extraordinary market power for the new hospital system in violation of both state and federal antitrust laws and without any clear articulation of the access to and delivery of cost-effective quality care. In his well-thought out 150-page decision Mr. Neronha again exhibits that he has the “right stuff’ to be the state’s attorney general.
Euphemistically, the attorney general is referred to as the “lawyer for the people.” He/she not only represents the public in the prosecution of crime, but also in a civil capacity whether as a consumer or environmental advocate. In this case the consolidation was likely to lessen competition across many health care markets while negatively impacting health care costs, quality and access to care. Anyone with even the most casual connection to health care services has suffered sticker shock when an invoice is received. With a 75-80 percent control of health care delivery services in Rhode Island, this proposed merger would have given an unprecedented power to the hospital system to charge what it wanted. Fortunately, the attorney general saw the big picture as mergers of this size which have occurred across the United States also ushered in rising health costs, lower quality and reduced access to care. In a state as small as Rhode Island this merger would create a virtual monopoly without competitive pricing to lower costs or keep them in check.
The public sometimes fails to see the political cost to an elected official particularly when he/she makes an unpopular decision like this one. Unions lambaste the decision on behalf of its members, as it did in this case. Top echelon hospital administrators chafe at being rebutted. Where an elected position is in play retribution isn’t far behind in an upcoming election. Attorney General Neronha has again demonstrated not only the intellectual acumen to make a correct decision but also the guts to make it as well.
In his detailed decision, the attorney general also noted that the proposal neglected to address concrete financial and integration plans or how the financial challenges presently faced by both hospital systems would be mitigated by the merger. The necessary revenue, savings and financing to support the integration plan were not addressed. Without such details the merger would have created a behemoth too big to fail.
The hospital entities could have appealed the decision but wisely decided against it. These hospitals have to go back to the drawing board and explore how to keep delivery of quality health care services viable. Each has suffered financial loss which will only continue unabated unless each sharpens the proverbial pencil to rethink the cost and methods of delivery of health care.The focus now should be on how to preserve and improve programs with an overall health care strategy at a cost-effective approach. Innovation is key. Neronha’s observations in his decision should be taken into account as part of this process.
Most health care professionals did an outstanding job during the pandemic. Let’s keep them doing just that as the future unfolds.
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
