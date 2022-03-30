This week, The Valley Breeze begins coverage in Central Falls, and I, for one, could not be more excited. This small and vibrant city has a very special place in my heart, and I hope that soon, it will make space in yours too.
Central Falls became my home when at the age of 12 I migrated from Colombia with my mother. Transitioning into a new home is never easy, but much less so when you find yourself in a country with a new language, traditions, and cultures. However, one of the things that makes Central Falls so special is that over its history, the city has molded itself to the cultures, traditions, and languages of its many different residents. Today, as you walk around the square mile city, you are able to see and experience the impacts, legacy, and difficulties that immigrants have made and felt over more than a century.
In fact, let me tell you about a few of the things you can do and see in Central Falls as you walk or drive to get your latest copy of The Valley Breeze:
Make some time to walk around Jenks Park and look up at Cogswell Tower as you are witnessing a historic construction that is nearly 120 years old. For decades, the tower helped immigrant mill workers from all over the globe keep time. Today, after years of investment from past and current administrations, Cogswell Tower and Jenks Park provide our residents and visitors with an opportunity to see and touch part of American history.
You may think that simply because Central Falls is one square mile, there couldn’t possibly be more than one park in the city. Well, you’d be wrong. In fact, there are seven parks, one of which is a dog park, and you can even find a campground that sits along the Blackstone River. Just like Jenks Park, many of these parks hold important historical moments for the city and its residents. By visiting the Chocolate Mill Overlook, you will see one of North America’s earliest water-powered chocolate mills. Pierce Park is the site of a battle between colonizers and Native Americans that occupied the land.
If you’re looking for delicious, diverse and affordable food, Central Falls is the place to go. Thanks to the rich traditions and influence of immigrants over more than 100 years, today you can taste and experience food from numerous countries in the comfort of our special square mile. To witness the influence and entrepreneurship of past Syrian immigrants, visit Stanley’s Famous Burgers. If you’re craving some delicious Portuguese baked goods, especially a Pasteis de Nata, look no further than 3 Flags Bakery. If you’ve been looking to try some arepas after watching “Encanto,” there are plenty of bakeries and restaurants you can visit like El Antojo, La Casona, and quite a few more. If you’re looking for delicious Central American food, you should visit El Salvadoreño, Taqueria Lupita, Fruta Loca and so many more.
The impacts of immigrants from the last centuries can be felt throughout the city. It is my hope that you can experience the history and growth of this one square mile city in countless ways, and now, thanks to The Valley Breeze, we hope that you are able to get a chance to see it all firsthand. You’ll see, Central Falls will quickly have a special place in your heart too.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU.
The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
