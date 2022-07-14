In my full-time job, a big part of my work focuses on coalition building and advocacy for different issues impacting Rhode Islanders. For many like myself, July brings the work of a full legislative year to an end. However, the end of the session doesn’t always bring joy. Instead, it brings disillusion and exhaustion. Then there are times that joy also brings exhaustion with it.
And that’s how I’ve been feeling the past two weeks: Joyful and exhausted.
These feelings have made me reflect on the work of advocacy that so many do in our communities locally, statewide, and nationally.
I’ve been doing advocacy for less than a decade, yet there are times when disillusion and frustration make me want to step away quietly. But then I look at others who, for decades, have quietly been doing vital work to help communities throughout Rhode Island and beyond, and how steadfast they are in their commitment. This past week, I talked to someone who has advocated for income and health equity among Rhode Islanders for more than 40 years. When I shared my feelings of exhaustion and frustration with her, she reminded me that the work is hard but worth it. She shared that she was proud to see younger people be part of this work and begin to take leadership roles. It gave her energy and hope.
That exchange brought me joy. It reminded me that the work is hard but that it is so worth it.
This year, through the advocacy of organizations, community members, and other leaders, we have passed important laws and funding investments impacting children, families, people with disabilities, and thousands of other Rhode Islanders. While every year is not always successful for many advocates, we do walk away with essential lessons on how to do it better in the coming year, but in the meantime, rest is needed.
If you’re reading this and can relate to this mix of joy and exhaustion, I invite you to take some time to breathe and reflect. Think about how much of yourself you’ve poured into the things that have brought on these feelings. Think about how you can be kind to yourself and rest and reset.
Because the work is hard, but it is also worth it.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU. The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.