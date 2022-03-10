For the past few years, we have seen an increase in “diverse” panels or presentations across sectors including business, government and nonprofits. I myself have been part of quite a few of those panels. For a while, I felt grateful to be part of such discussions and be able to share some of my experiences, views, and expertise as a Latina woman. When I heard a colleague, who happens to be a woman of color and founder of her own organization, talk about how she makes sure to compensate panelists and speakers, I was shocked and a bit embarrassed that I had never heard about this or thought to ask for compensation.
For many of us, paying for someone’s time, labor and expertise is something we only think of when it’s directly related to a traditional “job.” However, when we see individuals speak in panels or present at conferences we are also making use of their time, labor and expertise. The difference is, depending on who you’re asking to do this, many times we don’t believe that payment is necessary or appropriate. In the last few years, I have been asked to speak or present to different audiences about a wide array of issues that connect with my professional work, but many times, also focus on my ethnic or gender identities. It is in these particular instances that I often find myself with an uneasy feeling, especially if my audience is not primarily individuals of color. When I, or anyone else, is asked to speak about their lived experience rather than their professional work, organizations are usually asking that we share important pieces of ourselves to help them better “understand” or “fix” their diversity issues. When companies and organizations do this without proper compensation, they are undermining the time and emotional labor of a speaker.
So what can we do about this? Simple. If you are asking someone to speak in a panel or do a presentation for your organization, business, or conference, you should think about compensating them for their time, labor and expertise. On the other hand, many small companies or grassroots organizations may not have the financial means to provide a stipend or honorarium. If that’s the case, there are other ways to compensate your speaker, such as social media publicity or sponsorships, access to future events at no cost, or a small donation to their organization of choice.
Today, I am committed to making sure that any time I ask someone to share their expertise and experiences, either professional or personal, I will compensate them. In turn, when I am asked to once again share my time, labor and expertise with organizations or companies seeking to use my knowledge or experience to “improve” their diversity or cultural awareness, I will ask about compensation.
It is essential that we respect and honor the experiences, whether professional or personal, of individuals when we ask them to share their labor and knowledge.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU.
The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
