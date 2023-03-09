Recently, there has been some controversy surrounding celebrities. No, it’s not about TikTok, but weight-loss medicine.
The medication is called “Ozempic,” typically used by people with diabetes and those suffering from obesity. However, celebrities or wealthy people using the medicine are not necessarily using it for either of these reasons, but rather to control their weight or lose the little bit of weight they may have gained.
So why is this a problem? I didn’t know about it either until recently, and it took me into a wormhole of information, so I decided this would be a great place to share some thoughts about what I found.
My cousin is a pediatric endocrinologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, and she works with young children suffering from obesity. For many years, we’ve heard about the epidemic that obesity has become in the U.S. Still, it wasn’t until 2013 that the American Medical Association finally recognized obesity as a disease. It has been a significant health crisis in our country for decades.
About half of American adults today are obese. These numbers are disproportionately higher for Black (49 percent) and Latino (45 percent) adults. According to the CDC, this disease leads to chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, and it’s one of the highest causes of preventable death in the U.S.
While significant work has been done to address this issue, many gaps and inequities remain. First, the bias that we, and even medical professionals, still hold toward people suffering from obesity. While obesity has been recognized as a disease, many medical schools don’t teach about obesity as a disease at all. This leads to doctors who treat patients through their own bias and without the necessary tools to understand the complexity and needs of their patients.
Second, as medical advancements have allowed for the development of medicine that helps regulate hormones affected by obesity, these medicines have yet to become truly accessible to those who need them most.
And this is when celebrities and medicine come together. For the last couple of years, doctors have been utilizing a medication called Wegovy to treat patients suffering from obesity. Wegovy works by “mimicking a hormone that targets areas of the brain involved in regulating appetite and food intake.” The medicine has had a tremendous success rate with patients from all backgrounds and ages. However, one of the most significant roadblocks is that Wegovy is not covered by health insurance companies and can cost thousands of dollars per month. In fact, according to a “60 Minutes” segment, insurance companies see Wegovy as a vanity drug since they don’t consider obesity a disease. Other vanity drugs include erectile dysfunction medication. Companies claim that they have not been studied for long enough.
Ozempic, which is typically used to treat people with diabetes, has also had great success in helping patients suffering from obesity. Health insurance companies indeed cover Ozempic. The catch: there is a need for more across the country. As doctors began prescribing this drug to help treat patients suffering from obesity, we started to see how economic inequities separate those with access and those without. Celebrities and wealthy people have been able to purchase limited batches of Ozempic for personal use by paying exorbitant costs, while those who need it the most and may not be able to pay for it cannot. This has begun impacting people who use Ozempic to treat their diabetes as well.
We still have to do a lot to ensure that those who suffer from obesity receive the attention, medicine, and support necessary. We will never be able to stop celebrities or wealthy people from using their resources to do what they please. Instead, we need to understand our bias among medical and health care professionals and ensure we value these individuals by making life-saving medicine accessible.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU.
The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
