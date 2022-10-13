For most of my professional career, I’ve been fortunate to work within different nonprofit organizations serving different needs and communities. Most of these national and local organizations have been around for many years; in most cases, unsurprisingly, they have been led by the same person for more than a decade. These leaders are committed to the mission of their work; they have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly within their organization. These leaders are the face of the organization and, in most cases, the only face people know of from that organization.
It is nearly impossible to lead anything without becoming the voice and face of it. This happens with all types of organizations, movements, and campaigns. However, the issue is what happens when the face of the organization decides to step away. What happens to the organization’s work and legacy? How do we ensure that the organization’s strength remains even after a leadership change? We’ve witnessed this issue in our state’s leadership for many years throughout the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, and it is one that we should expect to see again in the years to come.
In the last couple of months, the nonprofit community has been stirred up with news about longstanding leaders, including founding directors, stepping down from their roles. This has led to numerous conversations among colleagues about what it means to be the “face” of an organization, and how scary and lonely it can be. When we take up the role of leading an organization, no matter the size or mission, we are taking on the role of spokesperson, principal fundraiser, and head cheerleader. We are tasked with creating connections and driving the mission forward. But we are also responsible for ensuring that our team members or the community we serve are part of the face of our organization’s forward-facing work. Without this, we are creating leadership in a vacuum and setting up ourselves, and our organization for a painful reality check when we eventually decide to move on.
I have been fortunate to lead a small organization for the last four years and have been fascinated to see how quickly my work indicated to others that I was the main face and voice of our work, even when others were an important part of our success. I have made it a point to ensure that my board and team are always known to our partners, stakeholders, and community members. Not only because their dedication and work help our organization’s mission become possible but, more importantly, because they are an essential part of our success.
Leadership is knowing when to step up and step back. Leadership is knowing that it truly takes a team to get the work done. The face of leadership should not just be held by one, but by a collective of those who help build, maintain and take the work forward.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU. The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
