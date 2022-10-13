For most of my professional career, I’ve been fortunate to work within different nonprofit organizations serving different needs and communities. Most of these national and local organizations have been around for many years; in most cases, unsurprisingly, they have been led by the same person for more than a decade. These leaders are committed to the mission of their work; they have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly within their organization. These leaders are the face of the organization and, in most cases, the only face people know of from that organization.

It is nearly impossible to lead anything without becoming the voice and face of it. This happens with all types of organizations, movements, and campaigns. However, the issue is what happens when the face of the organization decides to step away. What happens to the organization’s work and legacy? How do we ensure that the organization’s strength remains even after a leadership change? We’ve witnessed this issue in our state’s leadership for many years throughout the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, and it is one that we should expect to see again in the years to come.

