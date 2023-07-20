It was six years ago, a typical late summer day at the golf course soon became unusual upon my arrival as handfuls of fellow members strangely offered me out-of-the-blue thumbs-up and quippy congratulations.
Literally clueless and curious, I went about my routine with the last stop being the locker room urinal, where we all conducted our business while reading the perfectly positioned Bill Reynolds “For What It’s Worth” column. As usual, I stayed past my needed time to soak it in. Best read of the week. Day doesn’t start and can’t play without it.
And then there it was, the second to last of his famous random thoughts on sports, movies, culture, politics and advice to Bunky:
“I’ve been listening to talk radio around here for roughly 50 years, and no one has ever done it better than Dan Yorke does it five afternoons a week on WPRO.”
I just stared at the paper on the wall, motionless for minutes, thinking, “Oh my God, I’ve made it.”
I have no idea what I shot that morning. But it’s a day I’ll never forget.
I had come to know Bill just a little. We’d small talk at sporting events, mostly college basketball, where in addition to acting as public address announcer at URI, I have kept a media-credentialed presence.
We bumped into each other at an event not long after that life-altering moment, and I told him what that one line meant to me. He looked at me with a dismissive smile, said it was true and turned the conversation in another direction.
I began to make a point to spend more time with Bill at games, the easiest opportunities at his alma mater Brown, where he would sit either by himself or with a booster in the upper balcony. He would smile broadly when I plopped down next to him and we would talk about the world.
One night a couple of seasons later, he turned to me with a serious expression and asked, “How are they treating you at the company?”
I offered a little nugget or two.
A month or so had passed and I snuck up on him in the balcony again. Soon he asked, “How are they treating you at the company?”
A little bewildered, I gave an abridged response.
Then just a couple more games into the schedule, in the same Pizzitola Center space, he turned to me with that parental look and asked what he clearly considered an original question: “How are they treating you at the company?”
My heart broke, and with a small lump in my throat, I went on and on about the business. He seemed delighted to hear the scoop.
There were many more signs to come, and in the last year, I had urges to call his partner Liz and ask for a visit. I was told by a confidant that despite my good intentions, it wasn’t a good idea.
I got it. I would have been one of so many hundreds, maybe thousands, who despite having no more than acquaintance status, felt so close to Bill. It would have been overwhelming for most of us to come calling.
So, upon the gut-wrenching news of his passing, I will just say this: I’ve earned some rewards in my modest career, but there is one that will never be surpassed, the ultimate mention in his famous legacy work.
And like countless others, I’ll never forget his unique conscientious presence and kind interest about my well-being.
I’d be so happy to answer the question again.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
