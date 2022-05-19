Editor’s note: With some open column slots this spring and summer, we’re asking supporters of various candidates for governor to give their perspective on those running.
Nearly all aspects of American life are impacted by the places we live. As a builder, I know firsthand the importance of safe and affordable housing. It matters not only for Rhode Island families, but for the state’s economic health. Everyone has stories of friends and family who have been impacted by the housing crisis in our state. Most tragically, far too many of our fellow citizens have no home at all. Nellie Gorbea understands these housing issues, and alone amongst the candidates for governor, she has the experience to actually do something about it.
When my father started our family home building company more than 50 years ago, the houses he built were modest, commonly called starter homes. The demand for this affordable, workforce housing was robust. The market created a cyclical effect. It produced the homes and created the local business, which employed the skilled labor, who were able to buy the homes that they built. This model worked well in the past and there is no reason it cannot work today.
Though demand has remained strong for entry-level housing, over the last several decades, Rhode Island home builders have not been able to supply the market with the product that is needed. For more than 30 years, we’ve had a chronic structural deficit of housing production. The inability of the market to produce this housing facilitated an unprecedented increase in housing prices in the early 2000s. That left many Rhode Islanders vulnerable to the housing market crash, and our state had some of the highest foreclosure rates in the country. Successive Rhode Island gubernatorial administrations still showed little to no interest in housing.
Rhode Island experienced significant increases in housing prices and rental costs before the pandemic. COVID has further exacerbated the situation. We still have a chronic structural deficit of housing production–and we still have no plan to address it. Housing has not been a priority for the governor’s office in decades.
Nellie Gorbea identified housing as the top issue she will address as governor. She understands the root causes of the housing crisis and why it is so critical to the health of our state to address it as a top priority. She gained this understanding as the executive director of HousingWorks RI and by working closely with small and local businesses in the housing sector. She knows that in order to make housing more affordable for the people of Rhode Island, we will need to build a lot more of it. Fortunately, we have everything we need here in our state to get this done. We have done it before. Leadership is the only thing missing.
Gorbea knows that it will take the efforts of many stakeholders to collectively move forward to solve the housing problem. She is committed to working collectively– encouraging higher density family housing while embracing the preservation of open spaces. She knows it will require state government agencies to function efficiently and effectively in the approval process, and state assistance to overburdened municipalities. It will require leadership in building infrastructure that will support the density required to produce homes that are affordable to all Rhode Islanders.
I’ve known Gorbea since she recruited me in 2010 to serve on the board of directors for HousingWorks RI. She will lead with the knowledge that housing is connected to the education of our children, the health of our climate, and our economy overall. She has the experience to address each of these issues together to achieve a better future and make government work for all Rhode Islanders. She will get it done.
- By Dave Caldwell Jr., of Caldwell & Johnson Custom Builders.
