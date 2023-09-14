Editor’s note: This week we welcome Aidan Carey as a new monthly columnist. Our goal for these opinion pages is to have a diversity of opinion and welcome differing perspectives. We will soon be announcing another new columnist.
Last week, residents of Rhode Island’s first congressional district went to the ballot boxes. They cast their votes, which were then counted, and the results announced, bringing an end to a heated and contentious primary race to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Rep. David Cicilline, who abandoned his post to secure a $650,000-a-year job for himself at the Rhode Island Foundation.
The Democratic primary in Rhode Island was significantly more contentious than its Republican counterpart, as evidenced by election day results. Democrats were very clear about what they didn’t want: they did not want the “hammer and sickle” of Aaron Regunberg’s Democratic Socialism, nor did they come out in droves for Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, who was embroiled in a scandal involving signature gathering fraud during the early stages of the primary. They overwhelmingly rejected, for better or worse, candidates who enjoyed the support of labor unions.
Who will carry the flag for the Democrats in November now? Gabe Amo, an obscure insider from the Obama-Biden administration, who also served in Gov. Raimondo’s administration, and about whom little else is known, will stand for the Democrats on the November ballot. With 66 percent of Democrats voting against Mr. Amo last Tuesday, a candidate whose own poll projected just a few weeks ago that he would receive no more than 19 percent of the vote on primary day, it’s possible that Rhode Islanders might elect a congressman in November whom they don’t really know and who lacks the experience to put our interests over the insiders and special interest groups he has catered to throughout his career.
At the end of the day, Democrats didn’t know what they wanted, and they still don’t know what they want.
There’s an alternative for Rhode Islanders on the November ballot, and that is Gerry Leonard, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel who dedicated 30 years to our country’s service, including multiple overseas deployments and combat tours in Kuwait, Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, honored with the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star for meritorious service. He is a candidate running on a clear platform of putting our liberal Republican “principles,” as contained within the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, “over politics.”
Now I know what you’re thinking: “Republicans can’t win high office in Rhode Island. We’re as blue as states go.” Given the political reality, it would be impractical for me to deny that Leonard faces a very steep battle, but as the number of Rhode Islanders angered by the Biden administration’s long list of extreme policies grows, from banning gas stoves and backwards “Bidenomics” to failed disaster response in Hawaii or East Palestine, I have a reasonable hope that Leonard has a fighting chance in November.
Our country has a history of giving the finest officers who fought on the frontlines the opportunity to continue fighting for us on Capitol Hill. From George Washington to Dwight Eisenhower, Americans have consistently trusted the resolute leadership and discipline of the men who made the ultimate personal sacrifice for the principles that have always defined our nation’s greatness. The compelling military ideal of risking one’s life and limb for the cause of freedom, liberty, and natural equality, will stand as a stark contrast to the same old cut-throat politics of Washington that the Democrats are offering in November.
The choice for me couldn’t be clearer: in November, I will be casting my ballot for Col. Gerry Leonard. Rhode Islanders need a leader they can trust, and Leonard stands out.
Aidan Carey, 21, is chairperson of the Lincoln Republican Town Committee. A student of philosophy and political philosophy at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, he has a deep interest in public service. He is member of the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee, an Eagle Scout alumnus from Troop 1 Manville, and an officer in the Knights of Columbus Council #4005 Lincoln.
Well written, young man and I concur wholeheartedly. It is high time to stop electing Washington insiders and consider a person's skill sets, experience and education. One does not attain the rank of Colonel in the United States Marine Corps by social promotion or influence peddling. This dedicated Marine is just what we need at this particular time. If anyone reading this has ever voted for Jack Reed, please consider voting for Colonel Leonard.
