The article in The North Providence Breeze relative to RIDOT’s Route 146 Bridge Repair Project over Mineral Spring Avenue comes right on the heels of Mayor Charles Lombardi’s appeal to the state to alleviate the “brutal congestion” on this major secondary road.
Statesman that he is, Charlie has done a great job of translating the collective rage of the average motorist that HAS to use this stretch of road, into language that is fit to print. “Has” is capitalized because there is no viable alternative to get from cities and towns east of N.P. to cities and towns west of N.P.
The last paragraph of this clear and concise article states that all RIDOT projects are subject to changes in scope depending on needs, circumstances and findings.
If that is the case, I would like to propose that RIDOT consider relocating the Route 146 northbound exit on Mineral Spring Avenue to Charles St. (aka Route 246/Old Lousquisset Pike). That will quickly disperse the traffic to the surround businesses and residential neighborhood’s that vehicles are seeking to access, and greatly diminish the bottleneck that currently exists on Mineral Spring Ave.
The only other long term solution to this ongoing nightmare would be to remove and widen the existing highway overpass, and turn this section of Mineral Spring Avenue into four lanes of travel.
The first proposal has minimal impact on existing real estate and is much more cost-effective.
Hopefully, RIDOT is receptive to making changes to their plans for this area while this project is still in its infancy. Changes are needed, and they are long overdue.
James M. Dempsey Sr.
North Smithfield
