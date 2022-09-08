Over the last few months, we have watched the primary campaign take shape in House District 57 between longtime Rep. James McLaughlin and newcomer Brandon Voas. Though well-intentioned, McLaughlin has yet to deliver tangible results for Cumberland and Central Falls in the 12 years he has served.
While McLaughlin seeks credit for every layer of pavement laid down in Cumberland, the fact remains that paving is part of a 10-year plan that the Department of Transportation works out with House and Senate finance committees each year based on road conditions and budgeted amounts available. Rep. McLaughlin did sit on the Finance Committee at one time but was removed by House leaders given his ineffectiveness on the committee and extreme positions. Cumberland is far better served in this regard through Rep. Alex Marszalkowski, who serves as first vice chairperson of the House Finance Committee, and Sen. Ryan Pearson, who serves as chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee.
McLaughlin attempts to take credit for a myriad of issues including tax cuts and funding in the state budget. McLaughlin was not the sponsor or co-sponsor of any legislation related to this, which is easily validated on rilegislature.gov. He did sponsor legislation to suspend the gas tax, but as we know, that did not pass. In 12 years, only two bills have passed that McLaughlin authored, one to create a commission on monuments, and the other related to school bus records. Now, McLaughlin and his camp will try to distract from this fact and call out legislation that he has co-sponsored, but the simple fact is that any representative can add their name to a piece of legislation as a co-sponsor without having to lift a finger otherwise. McLaughlin functions primarily in the House as a lead opponent to women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and gun safety, and rarely puts forth the same level of passion on any other topics relevant at the local level.
We know these are not the only values of Cumberland and Central Falls. The important issues to voters are also local, and we want someone in office who can deliver for our schools, our families, our seniors, and our businesses. Brandon Voas brings new energy and a strong willingness to work with colleagues in the House. He is focused on building consensus and getting results.
It is time for a change in House District 57, and Brandon Voas is clearly the right choice in this upcoming election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.