Over the last few months, we have watched the primary campaign take shape in House District 57 between longtime Rep. James McLaughlin and newcomer Brandon Voas. Though well-intentioned, McLaughlin has yet to deliver tangible results for Cumberland and Central Falls in the 12 years he has served.

While McLaughlin seeks credit for every layer of pavement laid down in Cumberland, the fact remains that paving is part of a 10-year plan that the Department of Transportation works out with House and Senate finance committees each year based on road conditions and budgeted amounts available. Rep. McLaughlin did sit on the Finance Committee at one time but was removed by House leaders given his ineffectiveness on the committee and extreme positions. Cumberland is far better served in this regard through Rep. Alex Marszalkowski, who serves as first vice chairperson of the House Finance Committee, and Sen. Ryan Pearson, who serves as chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee.

