For so many years the residents of the town of Cumberland have supported the various high school, middle school and youth sports teams that have been a source of pride and community for so many of us.
One only needs to go to Diamond Hill Park on a weekend in September, Tucker Field on a crisp fall Friday night or watch the Little League Opening Day Parade down Nate Whipple Highway on a sunny April morning to see the support this town has for these and so many more of our sports teams and youth organizations in town.
Now is a time that we need this community support more than ever. As these programs continue to grow in popularity, the demand for field space between the middle school, high school and youth programs has reached "critical mass." This is especially true in the fall when the high school is scheduling practices and game times for varsity and JV football, boys and girls varsity and JV soccer, as well as varsity and JV field hockey. Add to that finding field space and time for four middle school soccer teams to play games and you can only imagine the added challenge to secure space for our fall youth sports programs like CYSA (which currently has 104 teams practicing this fall), CYFFL or Cumberland Colts.
This field shortage is due to a number of factors that have compounded over time and is now at a tipping point as the popularity of sports that require multi-purpose fields in town continues to increase.
The frustrating part of all this is that many of the youth programs, which must deal with this limited field space, also pay a fee during the year to the town to utilize those fields. Conversely, the high school and middle school teams mentioned above utilize those same fields and equipment at no additional cost to the School Department. Even more confounding is the fact that the youth programs getting charged to use those fields have provided most, if not all, of the equipment or resources to prepare many of those fields also being utilized by the high school/middle school programs at no cost.
Using high school and middle school soccer as an example, Cumberland Youth Soccer Association (CYSA), the non-profit organization that operates the recreational and competitive soccer programs in town, has provided much of the equipment and volunteer hours that enables these student athletes to participate in the sport they love and experience the pride that comes along with representing their school in front of their parents and peers.
Some of the items provided by CYSA at no cost to the town or School Department include but are not limited to:
– Multiple soccer goals w/ nets, goal weights and corner flags at Diamond Hill Park, Cumberland Hill School field, Tucker turf and back grass fields for CHS and middle school games and practices.
– All grass fields lined weekly by board member volunteers for games and practices and all paint required to do so.
– All uniforms for the four middle school soccer teams (boys and girls)
Originally upgraded and maintained by some of the founding members of CYSA a number of years ago (current Recreation Director Mike Crawley included), upper Tucker had fallen into disrepair due to overuse and lack of proper upkeep and maintenance over the years and was in need of some additional resources to get it back to the condition that our youth and student athletes in town deserve. As a result, CYSA has spent tens of thousands of dollars over the last four years to rehab and restore the upper Tucker grass field, re-seeding and grading the field, installing netting, lighting and upgraded irrigation system as well as hiring a field maintenance firm to provide overall maintenance and upkeep in cooperation with the town.
Why does the School Department not budget for or provide essential items like field maintenance (including for their own field behind CHS), soccer equipment and uniforms you may ask?
Because it is our understanding that the Cumberland school administration and their business manager have not recently purchased, nor do they budget for, the majority of the items mentioned above. Why would they if they are being provided at no cost by other entities like the town or CYSA?
Compounding this frustration is also the lack of time and overall availability of the town fields mentioned above. As a general rule, all school sports practices in town are supposed to take place any time from school release up until 5 p.m. From 5 p.m. on, all youth sports programs then have access to the town fields for practices.
Any CHS or middle school coaches who might need additional time to complete their practices beyond 5 p.m. are supposed to utilize the School Department fields at CHS, neither of which are regularly maintained, nor are they currently set up for a game or safe enough to hold a practice. This has created stress and confusion for parents, athletes and coaches due to the usability of those fields, with some coaches even refusing to use them due to concerns for player safety. None of this would be an issue if the school maintained the fields that they should be.
This is where we need the support of all those who agree that our student athletes deserve better by making your voices heard. These issues and concerns could all be addressed if the school administration and their business manager understood what impacts their inactions are having continually assuming that all these essential equipment and resources the town, Parks & Recreation Deptartment and CYSA have been providing at no cost will continue in perpetuity.
So the next time an issue pops up field-wise, practice-wise or game-wise this fall soccer season, you now know why. Similarly, the next time your soccer player is able to practice or play a game without issue, please thank your town Parks & Rec director and members of your town soccer organization, for providing the playable surfaces, equipment and hours of scheduling and coordination required to do so.
The question is, will you let those in charge of the school administration know that they, too, need to step up and provide the funds necessary to enable those essential items our student athletes deserve?
Thanks for your time,
CYSA Board of Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.