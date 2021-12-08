In Rhode Island, we believe that every child should get off to the right start in life. One prepares them to succeed in our schools and to socialize, play, learn, and thrive with their young friends.
However, for some of our state’s youngest learners, this may be a challenge due to developmental delays or diagnosed disabilities (such as Down Syndrome). And that is why for more than 30 years, Rhode Island parents have relied on early intervention specialists to help children younger than 3 overcome these early learning obstacles.
Early intervention is a federal public education program offered through the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, free of charge, to any family whose child has a developmental delay or disability. More than 4,100 infants and toddlers are served by early intervention, including more than 1,000 young learners in northern Rhode Island.
Highly trained early intervention specialists work one-on-one with children and parents to develop individualized family service plans that define learning goals and needed services. Supports can include help with physical skills such as crawling, walking, and drawing; cognitive skills; communication skills such as talking and listening, self-help or adaptive skills such as eating and dressing; and social emotional skills including playing and interacting with others. Specialists also help families connect with resources including supportive child care and preschool programs.
Early intervention is essential to these children and families. When very young children who already have a developmental challenge don’t receive timely, high-quality services, they often fall further behind. The earliest years, when brain development is happening rapidly, provide the best chance to close gaps. Prompt, supportive intervention is critical and that is exactly what Rhode Island’s network of nine early intervention agencies provide.
Sadly, for the first time in the public education program’s history, all nine of Rhode Island’s early intervention providers have been forced to close their doors to new families and start waiting lists of infants and toddlers who need services.
There are several reasons that have created this crisis. First, Rhode Island has not increased reimbursement rates for early intervention providers for nearly 20 years. That has left most providers with structural operating deficits, and high staff turnover due to non-competitive wages. Then the pandemic hit, and now providers are experiencing an unprecedented labor shortage. Even though early intervention specialists are highly trained and have college degrees, low wages are leading many to leave for better paying jobs.
Without enough staff to meet the needs of Rhode Island families seeking early intervention services, providers have had no choice but to cap their programs and place new children and families on waiting lists. This is a heartbreaking decision for providers who know just how important early intervention is to helping our state’s youngest learners overcome developmental delays and reach their potential.
The time for action to address this crisis is now because quite literally, Rhode Island’s infants and toddlers in need of these services can’t wait.
Fortunately, Gov. McKee, Speaker Shekarchi, and Senate President Ruggerio have recently agreed to utilize approximately $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help stabilize Rhode Island’s early intervention system. These funds will be used to help Early Intervention providers mitigate the economic impacts of the pandemic, recruit and retain intervention specialists, and avoid further closures and waiting lists for children in need.
These funds, expected to be approved in early January 2022, are an important down payment on further investment needed in our early intervention system, including sustainable rates for providers and their highly trained workforce of intervention specialists.
Early intervention is a critical resource for Rhode Island’s youngest learners. Let’s invest in this successful program so that it’s there for our children to ensure they get off to the right start in life and learning.
Ramona Santos Torres is the executive director of Parents Leading for Educational Equity.
