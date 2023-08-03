Another legislative session in Rhode Island has come and gone without any action on a perennial issue, i.e. reform of the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights. To be sure some Constables on Patrol (COPS) have escaped a rightful punishment because of its onerous terms that have served as a roadblock to appropriate sanctions. Let’s not forget, however, that, initially, protection for police officers who tried to do their jobs without political interference was the main motive for its initial passage. In far too many communities mayors and other politicians sought to punish their political foes by interfering with the police department. It is imperative that law enforcement stay impartial in the exercise of their considerable powers. Legislators over this summer should mull over what the balance ought to be before making changes pell-mell.

Another consideration should be how to keep the law enforcement job attractive as a career option. The starting place has to be with the police officer himself/herself. Every time an incident of abuse goes unchecked, public scorn is sure to follow. The day is long past gone when the “true blue” can remain silent when rogue cops belittle the badge by illegal or criminal action. There is certainly some culpability for the demise of respect for those on the beat when the public sees the great wall of silence.

