As adults, we tend to get bogged down in the everyday hustle and the many terrible things happening in the world. We easily forget that there might have been a time in our lives where we could find joy in small and simple things. For me as a child, joy meant being able to walk to the bakery near my house and get myself two delicious cookies. Today, joy looks a bit different. Truth is, today I have to work a little harder to remind myself to do things that give me joy.
According to the American Psychological Association, joy is defined as “a feeling of extreme gladness, delight, or exaltation of the spirit arising from a sense of well-being or satisfaction.” In fact, research found that joy activates different systems than happiness does; “joy activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes feelings of peace and calm; while happiness activates the sympathetic nervous system, which is associated with excitement, energy, and activity.”
Each of us has had this feeling of peace and calm when doing, seeing, eating, or witnessing something that brings us joy. So, why is it that the older we get the easier it is to forget to search for things that give you joy?
For the past two years, we have been living in a pandemic that has brought up many difficult and painful feelings for each of us. Throughout this time, joy may have become less important and more challenging to imagine or obtain. This feeling – or lack thereof – has a huge impact in our daily lives and our health.
As we begin to transition into spring, I hope that we can also remind ourselves to begin transitioning into a space where we can allow and encourage ourselves to search for things or moments that bring them joy. Maybe that means going for a quiet walk in nature, or eating a perfectly ripe piece of fruit, or buying a colorful new shirt.
The feeling of joy allows us to slow down and take in the world around us. Joy looks different for all of us, but joy is a necessary part of our mental, emotional and physical health.
As for me, I will be taking myself on a trip to the zoo and feel the joy of eating a sugary snack while feeling like a younger version of myself.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU. The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
