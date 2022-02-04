Editor’s note: This is the first in a multi-part series from Dave Kane, with excerpts from his book “41 Signs of Hope,” on his experience of finding hope in the midst of his family losing their son in one of the worst disasters in Rhode Island history. Additional pieces will be linked to this one during this anniversary month of The Station nightclub fire.
On Feb. 20, 2003, we lost our 18-year-old son, Nicholas O’Neill, in the fourth largest nightclub fire in U.S. his-ory. The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, was to-tally engulfed in flames in just 10 seconds because of indoor pyro technics, flammable materials and other factors. But this book is not about a fire. It’s about the aftermath of a tragedy, a continuing echo of signs and spiritual “visits” that I hope you will find both comforting and uplifting.
Nick was an actor, a musician, a singer, a comedian, a composer, and a prolific writer. When he was just 16, Nick wrote a one-act play he called “They Walk Among Us.” This play is about teenagers who die and return as guardian angels. This wonderful work is not only prophetic but a moving and inspirational celebration of life and hope!
Since Nick’s passing, his family and friends have experienced a myriad of unexplained signs and events, most of them connected with the number 41. These occurrences have not only helped comfort us, but have gone a long way to assure us that our loved ones never really die. They are still here, around us and with us at every moment of every day.
To many people, these stories will have a very familiar ring. They tell of happenings that at first seem impossible. Most people hesitate to share these tales with others. They worry that their stories will be written off as nothing more than the imaginings of an aggrieved loved one. But I know better, and the time has come to share these wonders. I hope this book will bring you comfort, encouragement and trust in a belief that there is something more, something to embrace with all your heart. My wish is that these writings will bring you hope!
Call my father
We named him Nicholas, after the patron saint of children. St. Nicholas, Santa Claus. Of course, many children are named after saints. But we never realized just how special this choice was. It never occurred to us that our son, who displayed so much love and concern for others, especially children, would barely have made his first step into adulthood when he passed.
I say “passed” and not “died” because I don’t believe that anyone ever really dies. They pass into an entirely new realm, one that I can’t prove exists, but that I believe in more every day.
My friend Cindy Gilman is a talented singer who has traveled extensively and entertained audiences all over the country. But Cindy has another talent, one she has possessed from a very early age as a spiritual medium.
I first heard of Cindy many years ago, when she hosted a very successful radio show. Every week she would take calls from people who were looking for information on a raft of subjects, but most wanted to know about loved ones who had passed. I would listen as callers, some with tears in their voices, would ask for something, anything, that would give them comfort and peace. Cindy would amaze me as she told these people things she couldn’t possibly know. Some years later I asked Cindy to be a guest on my own radio show. She jammed the lines with former listeners wanting to greet her and tell stories of her “on-target” readings. And there were many calls from those who had never heard Cindy, hoping she could do the same for them.
I really liked Cindy, and I had always been amazed at her ability and desire to bring hope and spiritual serenity to everyone she encountered. Little did I know that this loving, 5-foot-tall woman, who was sitting in my studio giving messages to total strangers, would one day be the courier of a deeply personal message to me.
It was the morning of Feb. 21, 2003. It was the morning after the disastrous Station nightclub fire in West Warwick, Rhode Island. I was in my car, going I don’t know where, doing I don’t know what. I did that a lot in the days that followed the fire.
I got a call on my beeper from Cindy. She left a message offering to help in any way she could. At first I wasn’t going to return that call; I just didn’t feel capable of carrying on a coherent conversation. But then I wondered how she had known about Nick, since the media hadn’t even released the name of the victims yet. So I decided to call Cindy after all.
When she answered the phone, Cindy’s first words were about how she wanted to help those who had lost family members and friends in the fire. She offered to be on my radio show. She told me that she wanted to reassure those who had lost loved ones. You see, Cindy believes, as I do, that those who have passed are still with us on a spiritual level and are not really gone at all.
I interrupted Cindy to tell her that we had lost our Nicky in that fire, and she couldn’t believe it. I could hear the genuine shock in her voice. “I knew it! I should have said something!” When I heard those words, I felt instant fury. Tears came to my eyes. I couldn’t believe she would say that to me. I told Cindy that I had to get off the phone, and I hung up.
I’m sure that my reaction confuses you; it certainly confused me. Yes see, I never expected to hear Cindy say what she said. Like you, I over the years have been exposed to people who claimed to have the gifts that I believed Cindy truly possessed. Too many times I was disappointed. I would listen to these “wannabes” flounder around, ask question after question, search for clues, and miss the mark every time. They would say, “That’s what I meant,” or, “I was going to say that!” Of course it wasn’t what they were going to say at all. So when I heard Cindy use a similar phrase, it shook my belief in someone I had respected very much.
As I look back, I realize that I was exhausted. I hadn’t slept. I was in a complete fog and completely desperate. I have always believed that the secret to living life is in how we respond to it. My mother used to say that life is like a grinding wheel. We’re either ground down or polished by it, depending on what we’re made of. Well, at that moment, I had no idea what I was “made of.” My world was crashing down around me, and I couldn’t do a damn thing about it.
The next morning, after I’d had a little sleep, I started to think about my conversation with Cindy. Though I was still upset, I thought I owed her an explanation for ending our call so abruptly. I called her and tried to explain why I’d been so upset. Her response, as usual, was very gracious. As a matter of fact, there was almost a smile in her voice. You see, Cindy had an explanation for me too.
On the night of the fire, Cindy was awakened by a “vision” of what she described as a “charred” boy. This young man kept saying to Cindy, “Call my father! Call my father!” Needless to say, Cindy didn’t know what to do with this. But the boy wouldn’t leave her alone. “Call my father!”
Finally, not knowing what else to do, Cindy opened her personal phone book at random. And there, she saw the name “Dave Kane.” Cindy told me that seeing my name gave her an idea. Her plan was to come on my show, tell the story of her visitor and his insistence that she call his father. It was important for Cindy to try to make this connection.
As it turned out, of course, Cindy didn’t need to go on the air at all. As soon as she heard what I told her during our conversation on the morning after the fire, she realized immediately that the young boy in her vision was Nick, and that his message was for me.
