I’m not writing this month to cast aspersions on New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who famously wrote on April 17, 2019, that we only have 12 years left to “cut (carbon) emissions in half” or the world will reach a tipping point of no return. On the matter of rising seas and a tortured planet, our fates will be sealed, she suggested. We have nine years and four months left.
No, I’m here to tell you that while we are making progress, we don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of hitting her deadline. The fact is, the number of free people in the world has grown rapidly in the past 30 years, and fossil fuels are the energy of freedom. Billions of people now entering the middle class for the first time ever – in places like India and China – have no intention of giving up their newfound comfort.
Here were the reports: Yin and yang, plus and minus, good and bad.
In the Nov. 22 edition of Barron’s magazine, there was a story about Dominion Energy, a utility serving Virginia and the Carolinas. “Dominion,” the story said, “is aiming to complete a $10 billion wind farm some 30 miles off the coast of Virginia by the end of 2026 – a project the company says will generate enough energy to power up to 660,000 homes.”
So that’s good, right? Shut down a coal plant or two and replace it with wind. Great!
Then I turned the page, and there was a story about Bitcoin mining. You’ve probably heard of Bitcoin and newer cryptocurrencies. I don’t want to bore you with the details, but “mining” Bitcoin takes computing power, and lots of it. It seems a company named Riot Blockchain took over an old Alcoa site in Rockdale, Texas, and now has 11,000 computers working to mine Bitcoin. They expect to add 63,000 computers in the next year, and they plan to use “enough (electricity) to power 650,000 homes.”
So just two pages later, I learn that all the “green” good done in Virginia is canceled out by a Bitcoin miner in Texas. (China has this right, by the way. They have now banned Bitcoin mining in China. They consider it a waste of vast amounts of electricity). How in the world are we supposed to reach any green targets while our use of electricity continues to grow? In short, we won’t.
I had an opportunity to visit Egypt last month, and it was an energy eye-opener. The air in Cairo, a metro area of about 20 million, hung heavy with smog and pollutants, the kind I used to see in New York City in the ‘60s. Gasoline was less expensive than here in the United States, because the government subsidizes it to keep the people happy. All along the Nile River, in this desert nation, I saw no solar panels or wind turbines. None. Of course, with the constant sand and dust, it might be that neither can ever be used there.
The problem for activists and many caring people in the United States is they see the carbon problem through the eyes of the wealthy, ready to make sacrifices. But America’s poor, and billions around the world, see things very differently.
If our “tipping point” really is in nine years, we’re finished. But I’m confident AOC is mistaken, and we’ll all be fine.
Merry Christmas!
Ward founded The Valley Breeze with Publisher Jamie Quinn in 1996.
