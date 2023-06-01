In 2023, the next phase of suicide prevention barrier legislation is pending before the Senate (S586) and the House (H6002).

A lot has happened since this odyssey began to install barriers on the state’s bridges over Narragansett Bay. Kudos to Sen. Lou DiPalma, Rep. Joseph Solomon, the speaker, senate president, and the governor for their efforts to appropriate the first $1 million dollars to get this initiative started. Kudos to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed for publicly stating we will try to find the money to make this effort a reality. Congratulations to Bryan Ganley and Melissa Cotta of Bridging the Gap for Safety and Healing for getting the publicity needed for public awareness. Thank you to all who have testified on behalf of the installation of barriers. Thank you to the nearly 8,000 petition signers to date supporting barriers on the bridges.

