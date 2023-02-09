Noise is certainly a nuisance, but it’s more than that; it’s a health risk.
The health impacts of noise pollution and the inequities of who is exposed demand our attention, both in word and deed.
Most of us think of airports or construction when we think of noise. But the Environmental Protection Agency defines noise as any “unwanted or disturbing sound.” Noise pollution is “unwanted or excessive sound” that can negatively impact humans, animals, or the environment.
First declared a public health hazard in 1968, the cacophony around us is growing. There is no “on/off switch” for our ears either, so we can’t mitigate our own exposure.
This trend isn’t without consequence. Not only does noise pollution reduce our quality of life but it also hurts our health.
Perhaps the most obvious outcome, excessive noise can lead to hearing loss, the third most common chronic physical condition in the United States. But noise pollution is also linked to sleep disturbance – and thus, the cascading effects of poor sleep – and cardiovascular disease. It negatively affects children’s communication development, attention, and learning, and it can stimulate our “fight or flight” response.
There is also an equity issue. A 2017 study looked at noise by census block and found that lower income and/or minority communities had higher daytime and nighttime noise levels. What’s more, census blocks with the highest rates of segregation had the highest levels of noise.
Despite the evidence, there is little oversight around noise pollution.
The Noise Control Act of 1972 and the Quiet Communities Act of 1978 promoted research and federal noise emission standards. However, formal funding for noise research was eliminated in 1981 and there have been no new federal regulations or emission standards since 1986.
States and communities sometimes have their own noise regulations, but volunteer organizations often carry the torch at the local level.
In Rhode Island, the Providence Noise Project is a community-led group dedicated to minimizing neighborhood noise through evidence-based advocacy. Their tag line is appropriate: “Noise is the new smoking.” Just like secondhand smoke, we can’t avoid other people’s noise. The Noise Pollution Clearinghouse, a Vermont nonprofit, advocates for “protecting the commons,” deeming the air in which sound travels a public good.
While neighbors must certainly respect each other, communities need a measuring stick to know what’s fair and what’s not. Policymakers should consider both physical and behavioral noise mitigation.
Make loud things less loud. Sound barriers along highways and busy streets and soundproof walls in apartment buildings are good first steps. Restrictions on noisy after-market vehicle upgrades like exhaust modifications are important, too. Individuals have the right to do what they want with personal property, but those decisions shouldn’t reduce the quality of life of others.
Clarify when loud things can be loud. Noise curfews for residential environments are a reasonable way to allow parties or demonstrations while protecting the rights of others to sleep and quietly raise families. Industrial noise curfews are also worthwhile. When construction or truck deliveries can start and end affects the quality of life of a community.
But enforcement is key. Incorporating soundproofing into building codes only works if inspectors enforce it. Curfews only work if local authorities respond to disturbances promptly and consistently. Otherwise, we simply have suggestions.
Noise pollution is more than a frustration, and our exposure to it is often out of our control. But we all deserve some peace and quiet. Our health depends on it.
Elsa Pearson Sites is the policy director of the Partnered Evidence-based Policy Resource Center with Boston University School of Public Health.” Email: pearsone@bu.edu, Twitter: @epearsonbusph
