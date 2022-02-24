Malcolm X once said in a speech that wars are fought over one thing and one thing only: Land. Though we are told the fight is for some high-minded social, political, or religious concept, in the end it comes down to who owns or controls the dirt. And often the winner is determined by who wants the land the most. It seems that the only groups of people who have control of their own destiny are those who can claim that some parcel of the earth belongs to them.
In several parts of the world right now the winds of war are beginning to blow harder, and the rattle of sabers is heard louder. In America we tend to believe that wars are fought on somebody else’s land. When indeed the Revolutionary War, Civil War and the wars against Native Americans were fought on the lands we stand on today. They each had catchy mottos such as “No taxation without representation,” “From sea to shining sea,” “The fight to end slavery.” While none of these slogans told the whole story, they were easy to digest. And in America we had the benefit of believing it was our little war and didn’t really affect anybody else in the world. We could also count on the Bible to support our notions of freedom, justice, and self-determination. At a certain point in time we could also wave the flag of democracy, the great Shining City on The Hill, built on the land, there’s that word again, of the free.
I am one of those, despite the injustices and danger I face too often, who held tight to that incredible idea of an ideal country. I believed when I was younger and still believe today that you must visualize a reality before you can make it real.
Then I look at how the unrest in Ukraine could be the launchpad for World War III. I ask myself, what is danger the most, a tiny nation being overrun by a stronger neighbor or American democracy and the promise of the great possible, being derailed, not by Canada or Mexico, but homegrown terrorists. A divided America, at war with itself, cannot afford to help someone else defend their land before it addresses the problems that its own people are facing in this land.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Pawtucket-based Mixed Magic Theatre. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director and 2017 Pell Award recipient. He will be featured in the role of Solly Two Kings in “Gem of the Ocean” Feb. 27 to March 27 at Trinity Rep in Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.