Newspapers are closing left and right across the country, including here in New England. Many daily newspapers are cutting back on frequency of publication and in some instances stopping the presses altogether and directing readers to their news websites that feature subscriber-only content. Many weekly publications are being shuttered.
Here at The Valley Breeze, we’re not only surviving, but thriving. The numbers speak for themselves.
According to a recently released audit by the independent Circulation Verification Council, 97.2 percent of the nearly 50,000 copies of The Valley Breeze that are distributed each week are picked up at various locations in towns served by the five newspapers in the group. A representative from the audit company said that was an “extraordinarily good” pickup rate. That means of those 50K papers, only 2.8 percent are being returned. By comparison, the national average for like publications is a 17 percent return rate.
It’s safe to say, The Valley Breeze reaches more families in northern Rhode Island than anyone else.
The audit also provided us with valuable reader demographic information, including a breakdown of age groups who pick up The Valley Breeze, annual income for households in the circulation area, and highest level of education of our readers.
Also included was valuable insight into what people who read The Valley Breeze are intending to purchase in the next 12 months. That’s information we can take to our advertisers and potential advertisers, knowing that nearly 70 percent of those surveyed frequently purchase products or services from ads seen in The Valley Breeze publications. That percentage is also well above the national average.
In short, we have a good story to tell in these trying times as bigger newspaper chains continue to layoff journalists and other staff, reduce coverage areas and close newspapers.
To continue to produce the community journalism the readers of The Valley Breeze have come to expect, it’s important for us to understand readers’ perspectives on local news and how they engage with it.
The Valley Breeze survey, which digs a little deeper into reader behavior than the recent audit, is important for several reasons.
First, we know people go out of their way to pick up The Valley Breeze each week. We want to know more about who those readers are, what they read and why. What kind of stories do readers prefer? What sections are read most?
Beyond what readers think about the newspaper, we also want to know more about peoples’ experiences on our website – valleybreeze.com. We want to know if they follow or like The Valley Breeze on the various social media platforms. Are readers even aware The Valley Breeze is on social media?
The survey shouldn’t take long to complete, and it will help us make informed decisions as we move forward with our commitment to doing community journalism the right way.
We will be giving away a $350 prize as a thank you to one person who completes the survey (some categories are required to be considered for the prize).
