By the time I write for you again in a month, I will have watched my oldest son play his last high school baseball game, straightened his tie for his last prom and watched him walk across a stage to receive his high school diploma. Everyone promised it would go by fast. They wisely said that “the days are long but the years are short.” And so it is that the little boy who made me a mom, the one whose big brown eyes used to light up like a Christmas tree at the sight of mommy at pre-school pick-up, is only months away from leaving home.

So many of you have already been through this experience many times. Some are days away from seeing your youngest child graduate, gearing up for the “empty nest” life. Others feel like you just dropped your sons and daughters off at college and now, in what seems like the blink of an eye, they’ve played their last collegiate game, competed in their last race, taken their last bow from the stage and received their college diploma. Those of you who are grandparents can’t believe that those grandbabies you just held in your loving arms have grown up so fast. I know my own parents and my husband’s parents feel a sense of disbelief that their first grandchild who was just riding in a stroller and toddling around with fistfuls of action figures, is headed off to college. It’s all good stuff – and yet it feels like a loss too.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.