Sometimes it makes sense to say thank you more than once so this column is dedicated to Senate Minority leader Jessica de la Cruz (R) and state Rep. Julie Casimiro (D) for taking up the cause of protecting teens from sexual predation by adults in school. Almost exactly one year ago, after a multi-year effort, both women were the lead sponsors in their respective chambers on a bill to finally make it a crime for teachers and other adults in positions of authority and with custodial care of children to engage in “consensual” sexual activity with the minors in their care.
The new law is being put to good use (as we knew it would be) and while it’s a sad shame that we need it, thank God we finally have it.
Last week we learned of another school employee arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student. According to court documents, the 35-year-old is accused of having sex with with his 16-year-old student in his classroom at the R.I. Nurses Institute Middle College, a charter school in Providence, during his free period multiple times a week and then later, at his apartment. He has been charged with third degree sexual assault. Just last month, we learned that a school employee from Westerly had been charged and indicted on three counts of third degree sexual assault for engaging in sexual activity with a student.
Until last year, NONE of this was a crime in Rhode Island. On the contrary, it was all perfectly legal.
Prior to 2022, Rhode Island was an outlier because our consent law did not include a carve out for adults with custodial care of children between the ages of 14 and 18. It was perfectly legal for a teacher, coach or school bus driver to sexually touch or be touched by a 14-year-old student if the child “consented” and sexual penetration was legal once the minor in their care turned 16. (All of this is STILL legal in Massachusetts — efforts there to change it have not succeeded, or even made it out of committee despite public support from the state police.)
And then last year, likely due to rising pressure from parents as well as the perseverance of the bill’s lead sponsors and some behind the scenes vote trading, the bill passed in both chambers. It should never have taken five years to get this bill passed but both teachers’ unions and the ACLU fought us along the way and the attorney general offered zero support until the final year of legislative effort.
I am a former high school teacher. I am also the mother of three teenagers. I am comforted in knowing that the vast majority of teachers would never engage in this kind of predatory behavior. In fact, teachers and other school staff are often the ones who blow the whistle on these bad actors in their midst. In the most recent case out of Providence, court documents show that the investigation began, at least in part, because school staff saw the student get into the car of the now arrested teacher.
I am also keenly aware that proximity to minors is a privilege that is inevitably abused by a small percentage of adults and even a small percentage can do a lot of damage. We do our children and our communities a disservice when we pretend this kind of thing can’t or won’t happen. I’m grateful we are finally doing something about it.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.