Sometimes it makes sense to say thank you more than once so this column is dedicated to Senate Minority leader Jessica de la Cruz (R) and state Rep. Julie Casimiro (D) for taking up the cause of protecting teens from sexual predation by adults in school. Almost exactly one year ago, after a multi-year effort, both women were the lead sponsors in their respective chambers on a bill to finally make it a crime for teachers and other adults in positions of authority and with custodial care of children to engage in “consensual” sexual activity with the minors in their care.

The new law is being put to good use (as we knew it would be) and while it’s a sad shame that we need it, thank God we finally have it.

