Parents have found themselves in a bit of a conundrum since schools began coding absences as “excused” and “unexcused.” Back in the day, skipping school to go to the beach was called “cutting” or “bunking” and likely would have been tracked in an electronic record-keeping system as “unexcused.” A parent calling their child in sick because they were vomiting was considered “excused.” Those were simpler times.
Today, any absence (or tardy) that is not justified with a doctor’s note, is considered “unexcused” by the powers-that-be. This presents a problem for parents who, for reasons based in common sense and experience, don’t drag their children to the doctor every time they run a fever or throw-up or just don’t feel well. Doctors’ visits require parents to take time out of work, find arrangements for younger children they don’t want to drag along, and a significant financial expense. As a mom of three teenagers, I know that most bouts of sickness do not require a trip to the doctor; instead, rest at home, over-the-counter medicine to treat symptoms and lots of liquids often do the trick. Well, except for the attendance gods who mark all of these missed days as “unexcused.”
Despite the pleas still coming at us from public health officials, school officials and our fellow moms and dads to “please keep kids home if they’re sick,” schools are under tremendous pressure from the Rhode Island Department of Education to reduce absenteeism and that means flagging students who are at risk of becoming “chronically absent,” which is defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year. The letter that gets sent home from the school, at the behest of RIDE, is a formality but most parents hate getting them and once they do, they are more likely to err on the side of sending their kid to school.
But there is an important flip side to this. Teachers around the state and the country report that since COVID, student attendance has collapsed. National data confirms chronic absenteeism rates that have doubled and even tripled in some states since before the pandemic. With students doing “remote learning” either full or part-time for so many months, there has been a cultural shift in attitudes around the importance of going to school. While some of the increase in absenteeism can be attributed to more caution around illness, there is ample evidence that a sizable number of students and parents simply don’t see school as the priority they once did. This is a problem because the students who miss the most school often struggle academically and have a hard time readjusting to the structure and norms of the school day when they return from being absent.
Rhode Island rightly kept schools open when many other cities and states did not, but remote learning every other day plus mandatory 10-day quarantines still sent a confusing message about how much school mattered. Healthy students who were deemed close contacts and repeatedly forced to stay home for long stretches of time heard the message loud and clear that missing a few days here or there was no big deal. This was an unforced error on the part of state officials and it will take time and a concerted effort to persuade the doubters that school is again a top priority.
Sanzi is the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education and a former educator and school committee member. She writes at Sanzi.substack.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.