Parents have found themselves in a bit of a conundrum since schools began coding absences as “excused” and “unexcused.” Back in the day, skipping school to go to the beach was called “cutting” or “bunking” and likely would have been tracked in an electronic record-keeping system as “unexcused.” A parent calling their child in sick because they were vomiting was considered “excused.” Those were simpler times.

Today, any absence (or tardy) that is not justified with a doctor’s note, is considered “unexcused” by the powers-that-be. This presents a problem for parents who, for reasons based in common sense and experience, don’t drag their children to the doctor every time they run a fever or throw-up or just don’t feel well. Doctors’ visits require parents to take time out of work, find arrangements for younger children they don’t want to drag along, and a significant financial expense. As a mom of three teenagers, I know that most bouts of sickness do not require a trip to the doctor; instead, rest at home, over-the-counter medicine to treat symptoms and lots of liquids often do the trick. Well, except for the attendance gods who mark all of these missed days as “unexcused.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.