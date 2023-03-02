We now know that the public health authorities in Washington and here in Rhode Island were wrong about a lot when it came to COVID. One might even say that they wielded misinformation in order to control the public in Draconian ways. To add insult to injury, these same entities too often characterized anyone who asked questions or disagreed over mitigation strategies of being conspiracy theorists or not believing in science. The national and local media largely carried water for the very people about whom they are paid to be skeptical: elected officials, public health agencies and big pharma. We couldn’t even get them to ask one question about mask mandates in schools during a Democratic primary debate.

We’ve already known for a while that the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission even though we were told by the CDC director and others that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” In fairness, the first variant and the second were quite different but public officials should have known better than to make promises about vaccine efficacy and transmission since variants were inevitable — these medical professionals had to know the virus would mutate and potentially not respond to the vaccine in the same way it first had. People were fired from their jobs and discharged from the military because of this massive mistake.

HelloAgainVB
HelloAgainVB

Masks? Sanzi quotes a flawed study. https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/yes-masks-reduce-risk-spreading-covid-despite-review-saying-they-dont

Derrick L
Derrick L

The only wrong party here is the Breeze for continuing to allow Ms Sanzi to peddle her clear misinformation.

