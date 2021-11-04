The October broadcast of “48 Hours” was billed as “The Station nightclub fire: What happened and who’s to blame for the disaster that killed 100.” Regrettably, it didn’t fully answer either question. It fit the very definition of a “puff piece” which had to be salt in the many wounds of the survivors and the families of those killed in the conflagration.
The segment never mentioned nor were the brothers Derderian, owners of the club, ever asked about the club’s overcrowding on that fateful night. Fire specialists had repeatedly pegged the overcrowding as a key contributor to the casualties and the more than 200 who were injured and/or disfigured. To its credit the Providence Journal identified at least 462 people jammed into the nightclub, well above its capacity.
Of course, one of the main culprits was West Warwick’s town fire inspector Denis Larocque, who is comfortably enjoying his retirement pension at home rather than in a hoosegow. While such officials enjoy a limited immunity his actions and inactions met the legal threshold for submission to a grand jury and petit jury for his negligence, which wasn’t done by then Attorney General Patrick Lynch. The overcrowding on the night in question was tolerated by the West Warwick police on special duty there. The inspector didn’t have to be a member of MENSA to know that doors shouldn’t swing in at exits since it leads to the very jam-up that happened. He should have refused its opening until the violation was corrected. Most egregiously, he failed to test the foam put on the walls. The Derderians had ordered it from a company whose main product was the cheaper egg-packing foam which was installed. At least the “48 Hours” piece noted that the supplier’s manager sent an anonymous fax to the attorney general’s office stating that the company was well aware of the dangers of polyurethane foam. The company also skated.
The kid glove treatment of the inspector et al is so typical of these whitewashes when a catastrophe happens. The Surfside Condo collapse in the Miami area recently killed 100 people. Yet, as one expert opined the Champlain Towers South had extensive corrosion on the support beams which somehow managed to escape any inspector’s attention for 40 years.
Other heartaches have emanated from faulty inspections short of death. I once litigated a case where a building inspector gave a certificate of occupancy for construction and subsequent sale of a home to my clients and he missed three times that there was no foundation. Letting inspectors off the hook based on the dubious “qualified immunity” defense actually promotes sloppiness at the very least or bribes.
When I was on WHJJ talk radio, I had Station Night Club survivors on for various fundraisers for their respective treatments since no settlement has occurred during many years. The hospitals were great with providing care but there were significant co-pays for some of the treatment which listeners helped bridge. The palpable fear of not receiving treatment because of the co-pays was, nonetheless, real, since so many were burned and unable to work. The reminder of their plight should be motivation enough for every Rhode Islander to demand that local inspectors do their job or face real consequences.
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
