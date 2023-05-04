In mid-April, 16-year-old music prodigy, Ralph Yarl, was running an errand that most older siblings perform, i.e. picking up his younger brothers at a friend’s house. He went to a home on Northeast 115th Street rather than the correct house 100 yards away on Northeast 115th Terrace. The Black teen was shot twice by the white resident. Another teenager, Heather Roth, inadvertently, got into the wrong car. When she realized her mistake she immediately got into her friend’s car. Instead of the incident ending there, she and her friend were chased and shot. On that same day, yours truly was leaving Shaw’s market and made the same mistake. I noticed that the car which looked a lot like mine was too neat so I got out of it without incident. Yet, another young person, meanwhile, Kaylin Gillis, got peppered with gunshot for pulling into the wrong driveway.

With gun violence being the leading cause of death for teens and with a startling new research report (Pew) that 1 in 25 present kindergarteners won’t make it to their 40th birthday, I awaited some movement by politicians to address in Rhode Island and elsewhere this gun epidemic. Instead, the news was fixated on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mouthing off about Mickey Mouse while his cheerleader moms urged him to continue to ban books in schools and libraries that offend their sensibilities. Even worse, was the old bromide about guns don’t kill people, people do. Well, those shooters weren’t popping bubble gum, were they?

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

A convenient fact that Arlene leaves out is that the right to own and carry firearms is a Constitutional right. Comparing the right to firearm ownership to driving a car is ridiculous; no right to drive a car is enshrined into the Constitution. Presently, we have thousands of gun laws to protect us, such as: Felons cannot legally own guns, juveniles cannot purchase guns, using a gun to commit a crime is a felony, people who are drug addicted are not legally allowed to own firearms, etc.... The list goes on and on, but we routinely see people who commit crimes with firearms being released without bail, being released from prison many years before their sentences are completed, etc... We have an epidemic of failure in the criminal justice system that includes prosecutors not prosecuting violent crime and activist judges not sentencing criminals who use firearms to jail. The problem here is not law-abiding folks exercising their Constitutional rights - it's our own governnment representative who fail us continually. I do agree with Derrick L though; if citizens wish to change our Constitutional, there is a process to do so, but I hazard to guess that public sentiment is not behind this idea.

Derrick L
Derrick L

Ever since the 1970s, extremists in the US have leveraged the second amendment to exercise a dangerous goal. By normalizing firearms like it’s 1870s Arizona, they then can execute extremist views often guided by bigotry and hatred. The result is easier access to killing. There is nothing well regulated about any or his. As Senator Warwick bravely said, the ‘thoughts and prayers’ trope is offensive to the idea of prayers. Repeal the second amendment and label the NRA the Russian-funded terrorist organization it truly is.

