In mid-April, 16-year-old music prodigy, Ralph Yarl, was running an errand that most older siblings perform, i.e. picking up his younger brothers at a friend’s house. He went to a home on Northeast 115th Street rather than the correct house 100 yards away on Northeast 115th Terrace. The Black teen was shot twice by the white resident. Another teenager, Heather Roth, inadvertently, got into the wrong car. When she realized her mistake she immediately got into her friend’s car. Instead of the incident ending there, she and her friend were chased and shot. On that same day, yours truly was leaving Shaw’s market and made the same mistake. I noticed that the car which looked a lot like mine was too neat so I got out of it without incident. Yet, another young person, meanwhile, Kaylin Gillis, got peppered with gunshot for pulling into the wrong driveway.
With gun violence being the leading cause of death for teens and with a startling new research report (Pew) that 1 in 25 present kindergarteners won’t make it to their 40th birthday, I awaited some movement by politicians to address in Rhode Island and elsewhere this gun epidemic. Instead, the news was fixated on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mouthing off about Mickey Mouse while his cheerleader moms urged him to continue to ban books in schools and libraries that offend their sensibilities. Even worse, was the old bromide about guns don’t kill people, people do. Well, those shooters weren’t popping bubble gum, were they?
For years, the NRA has pontificated about how automobiles kill more people than guns and we don’t ban them. Conveniently omitted from this pontification is the fact that automobiles are regulated. We limit access to them so as to reduce the death toll they cause. There are age requirements for a license, seatbelt regs and car seats, federal safety standards for cars, airbags and mandatory reporting of defects and recalls. One simple requirement that would reduce a lot of injuries and/or deaths would be a biometric fingerprint lock. Only the owner could fire the gun. Children couldn’t accidentally shoot other kids and robbers wouldn’t have any incentive to steal a gun that wouldn’t work. If somebody steals an Iphone which can be rendered useless, isn’t it well past time to have mandatory fingerprint locks?
The NRA has also touted that everybody should have a gun to stop violence, including teachers in the classroom. This is utter nonsense. Most people under pressure who are not constantly trained in discharging a gun, target practice etc. are notoriously inaccurate in repelling a deadly force. Most importantly, this country has to focus on who gets access to a gun. Just like a car, a gun is usually safe in the hands of a 45-year-old woman with no criminal record and more dangerous in the hands of a felon with alcohol offenses or domestic violence. Reform must encompass who has access. It should not be more rigorous to adopt a dog than to get a firearm.
Mass attacks are beginning to anesthetize people rather than summoning them to action. Do we really want to yawn when mass attacks occur at schools, concerts, and food markets, or demand reform? Hopefully, it is the latter.
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
(2) comments
A convenient fact that Arlene leaves out is that the right to own and carry firearms is a Constitutional right. Comparing the right to firearm ownership to driving a car is ridiculous; no right to drive a car is enshrined into the Constitution. Presently, we have thousands of gun laws to protect us, such as: Felons cannot legally own guns, juveniles cannot purchase guns, using a gun to commit a crime is a felony, people who are drug addicted are not legally allowed to own firearms, etc.... The list goes on and on, but we routinely see people who commit crimes with firearms being released without bail, being released from prison many years before their sentences are completed, etc... We have an epidemic of failure in the criminal justice system that includes prosecutors not prosecuting violent crime and activist judges not sentencing criminals who use firearms to jail. The problem here is not law-abiding folks exercising their Constitutional rights - it's our own governnment representative who fail us continually. I do agree with Derrick L though; if citizens wish to change our Constitutional, there is a process to do so, but I hazard to guess that public sentiment is not behind this idea.
Ever since the 1970s, extremists in the US have leveraged the second amendment to exercise a dangerous goal. By normalizing firearms like it’s 1870s Arizona, they then can execute extremist views often guided by bigotry and hatred. The result is easier access to killing. There is nothing well regulated about any or his. As Senator Warwick bravely said, the ‘thoughts and prayers’ trope is offensive to the idea of prayers. Repeal the second amendment and label the NRA the Russian-funded terrorist organization it truly is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.