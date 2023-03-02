Congressman David Cicilline has decided to resign from the United States Congress less than three months into his 24 month term, albeit the resignation will be effective on June 1, 2023. He says his office will continue to process constituent requests for service but just how effective and timely those inquiries will be handled remains unknown. They may very well be put to the back of the line since the federal agencies to which they would be directed have little motivation to respond to a lame duck office-holder who cannot influence their budget or policy. Further, his staff may be interviewing for other jobs during the time leading up to the projected election and swearing in of a replacement in October 2023.

I certainly wish the congressman every success in his new job. I wish, however, that he had stayed put and fulfilled his commitment to the electorate who just gave him another term. In that regard I am at odds with some of my colleagues who write columns, including at The Boston Globe.

Tags

(2) comments

chief
chief

Best thing that ever happened to RI ! BY Davey.

Report Add Reply
mpatrick
mpatrick

Well said, Ms. Violet. If you run for office and the people put their trust in you by electing you, then you owe it to them to serve out your term (with perhaps a few exceptions, such as illness.)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.