During her nine years as a federal judge, first on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, and later on the U.S. Court of Appeals, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has earned the universal respect of such organizations as the Fraternal Order of Police and the American Bar Association, the latter, lauding her as “brilliant,” “beyond reproach,” “impeccable,” and “A+.” Yet, to listen to most Republican senators questioning her during the United States Supreme Court confirmation proceeding, she is lenient on felons who possessed various images of child porn, a terrorist sympathizer, and an advocate of one-sided racist education. The distortions of her record were outrageous, particularly when they came from senators who dismissed rape accusations against Brett Kavanaugh during his hearing and from Senators Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn who supported the false narrative that the election had been stolen from Donald Trump.
The attack on her record of sentencing child sexual abuse offenders was particularly appalling. A bipartisan sentencing commission in a 2012 report noted that images of child sex abuse guidelines were failing to differentiate among offenders in terms of their culpability. Originally, the sentencing guidelines (which, subsequently, have been totally gutted by a United States Supreme Court decision, United States vs. Booker, as unconstitutional and held only to be advisory among other factors to be considered) were drafted during a time that pornographic material was accessed through the mail. The guidelines’ severity for sentencing paralleled the number of pictures in the possession of the offender, and concluded that the number of pictures indicated how irredeemable a defendant was. The commission noted that with the advent of computers usually thousands of pictures were routinely downloaded so virtually every defendant was at the maximum range of sentencing so the guidelines weren’t working. This context was totally lacking particularly by senators like Josh Hawley who was a former attorney general and knew better. Of the seven cases cited by him and other Republicans, Justice Brown Jackson adopted the recommendation of the probation office (which is supposed to provide the enhanced or mitigating circumstances objectively) five out of seven times, one time below and one time higher than both the prosecution and probation office wanted.
Subtle race-baiting was also at play as Republicans tried to portray her as anti-cop (she has three law enforcement officers in her immediate family) and anti-white with a bogus link to her being a supporter of critical race theory that makes kindergarteners feel they are racist. Of course, the senators questioning her bastardized the very concept of critical race theory into their own definition of the curriculum.
Sen. Lindsey Graham was particularly officious questioning her on her work as a public defender representing four Guantanamo prisoners. He neglected to mention that all four men were never convicted of any crime before or after their detention. He actually engaged in demagoguery by saying they should die in prison and not have representation, a position that is antithetical to the United States Constitution.
During the hearing. The justice comported herself with dignity and intellectual acumen while these Republicans antics were anti-American. I grew up in a Republican family and ran as a Republican for office, and was proud to do so. I valued the integrity of the R.I. Republicans. These senators made me cringe!
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
