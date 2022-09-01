Most folks remember the horrendous stories emanating out of Afghanistan about the treatment of women by the Taliban. One Time magazine story was about an 18-year-old who was forced into a marriage and whose husband, a Taliban fighter, cut off her nose and ears after she tried to escape. Yet, when the United States left Afghanistan, two United States Presidents – Donald Trump who negotiated the terms of the pull-out and Joseph Biden who implemented the exodus – thought very little about the havoc to women in that country. I suppose the disregard of women’s human rights is predictable since the United States continues policies that make women second class citizens.
Today the women-to-men’s earning ratio has stuck in the 80-83 percent range since 2004 (Bloomberg Business Week Aug. 6, 2022). Sixty-one percent of people who provide unpaid care in this country are women. Women hold about two thirds of student loan debt. Only 23 percent of American workers get paid family leave. Half of women age 55-66 have no retirement savings. A court struck down a California law requiring public companies to have two female directors on boards. Sixty-four percent of workers earning the federal minimum wage or less are women. The PUMP Act, a bill that would have extended workplace breastfeeding protections to at least 9 million nursing parents failed to pass the Senate two months ago. Women were the target in 62 percent of hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander persons. America’s maternal mortality rate of 24 per 100,000 live births is the highest of any industrialized nation (Bloomberg Business Week, Aug. 6, 2022). And now along comes a ruling by the United States Supreme Court that informs women that they do not have control over their own bodies and which opened the doors to some 26 states wherein Big Brother will dictate whether a pregnant woman in distress gets to live or die. Indeed, one of the first cases about childbearing involved a 16-year-old ward of the state where a Republican Florida judge ruled that she is too immature to make a decision for an abortion. She apparently is mature enough to raise a child against her will.
While some in this country think it is an overkill notion that abortion discrepancy laws could lead to another Civil War, it is no accident that one half of the country is looking to restrict access to abortion while the other half are moving to shore up access. At the root of any state’s efforts one way or the other is a post-Roe punitive Jim Crow-like laws where some citizens get paid to spy on and report their pregnant neighbors who might try to get an abortion. National groups who are so-called pro-life are promoting legislation that would prevent women from crossing state lines for abortions. Others are trying to crack down on abortion pills being mailed or entering a state by characterizing abortion pills transport as “drug trafficking.”
Meanwhile places like Missouri have commenced legislation to make it a felony to perform an abortion on ectopic pregnancy ever though a fertilized egg couldn’t survive outside the uterus.
To be sure there are other groups who are not “equal” based on their race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, etc., but none of them are told they are valued. Spare the rhetoric.
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
(2) comments
First, it is neither Trump nor Biden’s fault that women enjoy little to no civil rights in Afghanistan – it is Afghanistan’s repressive religion and government that is to blame. Full stop. I for one am glad we are out of that dysfunctional country. We can argue about how the withdrawal took place, but I fault neither president for that and am glad we are no longer sacrificing American men and women’s lives in an unending war. I’d like Arlene to opine regarding what should have been done in Afghanistan; is she proposing we should have stayed there to protect Afghan civil rights? She didn’t opine because she has no opinion – she simply wanted to throw a rhetoric bomb, but later closed with “spare me the rhetoric.” If you want rhetoric spared Arlene, simply look in the mirror for the culprit.
To correct, it’s not half the nation that supports abortion access- but 60-70%. We saw in Kansas what happens when you ask the people rather than zealous politicians. Like many issues in the grand experiment we are held hostage by a powerful minority of conservatives who manipulate the he system to stay in power and legislate from the dark ages.
