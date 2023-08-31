Violet Arlene-6-13_379

The slight rumble which you may have heard on Wednesday evening during the Republican Presidential debate was former Governor and U.S. Senator John Chafee, former Secretary of State Susan Farmer, former Minority Leader Lila Sapinsley, and my father, former Providence Alderman, Henry “Mickey” Violet, rolling over in their respective graves.

What occasioned this netherworld event was the six out of eight presidential candidates voicing their support for a convicted felon to serve as the nation’s top executive. Mind you, none of them modified their position to say that these indictments were just at the allegation stage and unproven. They were just asked point blank by the Trump network, I mean Fox network hosts if they would support him if he were elected. To think that the wimps up on that stage would bow in obeisance to someone convicted by a jury of violating that same Constitution he’d be swearing to uphold, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government for the corrupt purpose of holding onto power is beyond imagination as to the depths to which the national Republicans have sunk.

Tags

(12) comments

Lewis Foster
Lewis Foster

Irony: Arresting the likely Republican nominee for claiming election fraud in order to interfere with the upcoming election.

That's right up there with 'we need to censor speech to protect free speech'

Report Add Reply
Captain Cumberland
Captain Cumberland

Please re-read the indictments. Trump is not being charged with a crime for claiming that he won the election or for challenging the results. The August 1st indictment specifically says:

"The Defendant had a right, like every American, to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome determining fraud during the election and that he had won. He was also entitled to formally challenge the results of the election through lawful and appropriate means, such as by seeking recounts or audits of the popular vote in states or filing lawsuits challenging ballots and procedures."

Report Add Reply
Lewis Foster
Lewis Foster

You can fill-in-the-blank on the charges if you want. But if Trump wasn't running, there would be no indictments.

Report
Derrick L
Derrick L

Wrong, Lewis. Sedition should always be punished - justice is always sought.

Report
Captain Cumberland
Captain Cumberland

There is no need to fill in the blanks on the charges. They have been released to the public and you can read every word for exactly what they are.

Report
Some Guy
Some Guy

Trump & Co aren't being charged with "claiming" anything, and you know that. John Eastman, in his own words, said the aim was to delay the certification of the electoral votes by a week. This was, in and of itself, illegal, and was intended to overturn the lawful, certified (by every state) election. By January 6, every state, whether governed by Republicans or Democrats, had counted, recounted, audited and certified its election results.

Report Add Reply
Derrick L
Derrick L

Watch the trials, Louis. You’ll find out what the evidence actually is not what Fox News is telling you.

Report Add Reply
albion123
albion123

Oh, Lewis, you are SO close to the truth. The irony here is the guy who committed election fraud is claiming holding him accountable is the "real" election fraud. Turn that over in your brain for a bit and see it you if have an epiphany.

Report Add Reply
Derrick L
Derrick L

The willful ignorance by the Republican Party is deplorable and their continued support of criminals and conmen is only worded by their continued transference and whataboutisms. They’ve lost in Georgia, Arizona, Kansas, and Ohio. They continue to cowardly commit toward terrorists and seditious traitors.

Report Add Reply
Some Guy
Some Guy

This one is guaranteed to bring out the Trump cultists. Because that is what it has become - Dear Leader can do no wrong.

Report Add Reply
Captain Cumberland
Captain Cumberland

I think the reason why most (not all) of the Republican candidates agreed to support Trump even if he were a convicted felon is that they are competing to be his running mate. They probably don't think that they will actually win the nomination with Trump so far ahead in the polls. That is not the sign of a good leader, but of a person who is looking to grab political power at the expense of their integrity. It shows a weak moral fiber.

While I don't agree with Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, or Mitt Romney on most issues, I do admire that they spoke out against Trump regarding the election and January 6th, knowing that it would hurt them politically. I respect them for their courage and integrity.

Report Add Reply
The Heathen's Back Upon The Wall
The Heathen's Back Upon The Wall

I agree with every word. Excellent column!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.