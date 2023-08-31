The slight rumble which you may have heard on Wednesday evening during the Republican Presidential debate was former Governor and U.S. Senator John Chafee, former Secretary of State Susan Farmer, former Minority Leader Lila Sapinsley, and my father, former Providence Alderman, Henry “Mickey” Violet, rolling over in their respective graves.
What occasioned this netherworld event was the six out of eight presidential candidates voicing their support for a convicted felon to serve as the nation’s top executive. Mind you, none of them modified their position to say that these indictments were just at the allegation stage and unproven. They were just asked point blank by the Trump network, I mean Fox network hosts if they would support him if he were elected. To think that the wimps up on that stage would bow in obeisance to someone convicted by a jury of violating that same Constitution he’d be swearing to uphold, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government for the corrupt purpose of holding onto power is beyond imagination as to the depths to which the national Republicans have sunk.
Their answer was testimony to the damage that Mr. Trump has inflicted on his own party. He has been making the argument that the nation’s criminal justice system is corrupt. To have them join in to this attack is a flashcard that the justice system is being undermined by Republicans. Apparently, these Republicans think indictments returned by three separate grand jury (plus a fourth in New York) are all citizens in three separate jurisdictions who have been putty in the hands of those prosecutors. In effect, these wanna-be “leaders” of our nation have dissed its very foundation as a country based on a rule of law. Their moral cowardliness in not calling out these actions if they prove true in a court of law is a disqualification for them to hold the office. If they believe that they should support him if convicted then they are incapable of sorting out right from wrong so should be showed the door. If they raised their hands out of political expediency, their self-serving agenda should prevent them from representing this country since it is all about them.
Mr. Trump‘s 91 charges are not rooted in civil disobedience or crimes of conscience. They are rooted in grave felonies that tried to move this country into a banana republic where those in power stayed in power by manipulating the voting system and precipitated a riot. He is no martyr for a good cause, if convicted.
It is despairing for moderate republicans to see this spectacle where would-be candidates don’t have the intestinal fortitude to tell their own party the full truth that Mr. Trump continues to lie about the election outcome and then baptizes the former president’s attack on the integrity of the justice system.
Fortunately, candidates, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson did the right thing by eschewing any support until all the evidence is in. For that, they were roundly booed, thereby proving to the viewer just how fallen the Republican Party has tumbled.
As children learn about the fealty expressed by the presidential contenders, I wonder if their Republican parents will or won’t lionize the man in the mug shot.
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
(12) comments
Irony: Arresting the likely Republican nominee for claiming election fraud in order to interfere with the upcoming election.
That's right up there with 'we need to censor speech to protect free speech'
Please re-read the indictments. Trump is not being charged with a crime for claiming that he won the election or for challenging the results. The August 1st indictment specifically says:
"The Defendant had a right, like every American, to speak publicly about the election and even to claim, falsely, that there had been outcome determining fraud during the election and that he had won. He was also entitled to formally challenge the results of the election through lawful and appropriate means, such as by seeking recounts or audits of the popular vote in states or filing lawsuits challenging ballots and procedures."
You can fill-in-the-blank on the charges if you want. But if Trump wasn't running, there would be no indictments.
Wrong, Lewis. Sedition should always be punished - justice is always sought.
There is no need to fill in the blanks on the charges. They have been released to the public and you can read every word for exactly what they are.
Trump & Co aren't being charged with "claiming" anything, and you know that. John Eastman, in his own words, said the aim was to delay the certification of the electoral votes by a week. This was, in and of itself, illegal, and was intended to overturn the lawful, certified (by every state) election. By January 6, every state, whether governed by Republicans or Democrats, had counted, recounted, audited and certified its election results.
Watch the trials, Louis. You’ll find out what the evidence actually is not what Fox News is telling you.
Oh, Lewis, you are SO close to the truth. The irony here is the guy who committed election fraud is claiming holding him accountable is the "real" election fraud. Turn that over in your brain for a bit and see it you if have an epiphany.
The willful ignorance by the Republican Party is deplorable and their continued support of criminals and conmen is only worded by their continued transference and whataboutisms. They’ve lost in Georgia, Arizona, Kansas, and Ohio. They continue to cowardly commit toward terrorists and seditious traitors.
This one is guaranteed to bring out the Trump cultists. Because that is what it has become - Dear Leader can do no wrong.
I think the reason why most (not all) of the Republican candidates agreed to support Trump even if he were a convicted felon is that they are competing to be his running mate. They probably don't think that they will actually win the nomination with Trump so far ahead in the polls. That is not the sign of a good leader, but of a person who is looking to grab political power at the expense of their integrity. It shows a weak moral fiber.
While I don't agree with Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, or Mitt Romney on most issues, I do admire that they spoke out against Trump regarding the election and January 6th, knowing that it would hurt them politically. I respect them for their courage and integrity.
I agree with every word. Excellent column!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.