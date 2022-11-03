As Rhode Islanders go to the polls to vote, at least the abolition of slavery will not be on the ballot. Elsewhere in five states, Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennesee and Vermont voters will decide to close a species of slavery-forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. In other words these states (and about 20 in all whose constitutions include language permitting involuntary servitude and slavery as criminal punishments) allows our democracy to finish the sentence “Slavery’s okay when it’s a punishment”. (Associated Press Oct. 20, 2022 Kimberlee Krusi)

How can this remnant of rationalization still exist more than 150 years after emancipation? We are not talking here about prison labor where he seeks employment during his incarceration and who should, by the way, make minimum wage if he is cleaning up the roads in R.I. or making the proverbial license plates. We are talking about incarcerated workers making nothing or just pennies on the dollar and, who if they refuse work can be denied phone calls, or visits with families. Recalcitrants are punished with solitary confinement and even denied parole.

