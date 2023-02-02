The new Republicans in Congress made history, albeit a dubious one. For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker on the initial ballot. There is nothing per se wrong with multiple ballots where each leadership contender has a compelling vision for America. In this situation, however, a coterie of right wing extremists and election deniers extracted concessions from Kevin McCarthy that will bastardize the very principles of democracy. The Grand Old Party has apparently deserted democracy for power by embracing those in its midst who were election deniers, xenophobic, race-baiters, and those who are enamored of a win-at-any-cost mantra. The House Republicans who are in power have at least 170 election deniers, which is more than the 139 Republicans who voted against certifying the election.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy personifies the illness of many of his minions. Pandering to those who are marinated in a culture war, he has no plan to advance the country by solving real issues. He is content to perpetuate the split in the United States and seems to have no idea what to do other than bait Biden and kneecap the Office of Congressional Ethics. Clearly, President Joe Biden should be held accountable for the stash of classified documents he retained and Hunter Biden is fair game for an investigation. Nonetheless, with critical issues facing America, including the debt ceiling, now is not the time to continuously fan the flames of hatred toward other Americans or immigrants. It is easy to hate and spew venom. It is much harder to bring people together toward a common goal.
The crew of reactionaries has made it clear that they want to whitewash education, restrict reproductive rights, and attack trans kids, immigrants and anti-racist activists. Democrats have bruises on their backs with self-congratulatory pats for stopping some poster-boys of the radical right from being elected but their celebration is short-sighted. The House Republicans will be vituperous in their attacks of those minorities who seek a better life. They could care less about passing legislation. The focus, instead, will be on out-Heroding Herod by exploiting fear, grievance, tribalism, resentment and paranoia in order to advance their own power base. Their agenda is to make red-states blood red. Citizens must remain on vigil for the anti-democratic agenda about to be further pile-driven toward an authoritarian rule.
If you have deduced that I am concerned about America, you would be right. I never thought that I’d live through a time where lying, cheating and sabotaging elections by unchecked gerrymandering and false claims of voter fraud would become prevalent. The practitioners of such poppycock also whipped up groundless conspiracy theories and aroused hatred and violence without being disqualified in politics as their acolytes returned them to power. The red meat of their success will only encourage them to be more vociferous in their rhetoric as they vie for national attention.
As a lifelong Republican (albeit I voted for good Democrats on occasion) I am ashamed of the party on the national level. Instead of being the party of Abraham Lincoln it is the home for Mr. Trump and Ron DeSantis’ rages. The GOP has lost its way without any national leader to rein in the excesses.
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
