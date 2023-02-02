The new Republicans in Congress made history, albeit a dubious one. For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker on the initial ballot. There is nothing per se wrong with multiple ballots where each leadership contender has a compelling vision for America. In this situation, however, a coterie of right wing extremists and election deniers extracted concessions from Kevin McCarthy that will bastardize the very principles of democracy. The Grand Old Party has apparently deserted democracy for power by embracing those in its midst who were election deniers, xenophobic, race-baiters, and those who are enamored of a win-at-any-cost mantra. The House Republicans who are in power have at least 170 election deniers, which is more than the 139 Republicans who voted against certifying the election.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy personifies the illness of many of his minions. Pandering to those who are marinated in a culture war, he has no plan to advance the country by solving real issues. He is content to perpetuate the split in the United States and seems to have no idea what to do other than bait Biden and kneecap the Office of Congressional Ethics. Clearly, President Joe Biden should be held accountable for the stash of classified documents he retained and Hunter Biden is fair game for an investigation. Nonetheless, with critical issues facing America, including the debt ceiling, now is not the time to continuously fan the flames of hatred toward other Americans or immigrants. It is easy to hate and spew venom. It is much harder to bring people together toward a common goal.

